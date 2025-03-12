The Watson Toyota Cruisers 5/87 have unfortunately been knocked out of the semi-finals of the South West Slopes Junior Competition after a loss to Tumut Gundagai 8/88 at Stan Crowe Oval in Gundagai.

Tumut Gundagai won the toss and elected to bowl first sending the Cruisers out to set the run tally.

Runs for the Cruisers were made by Jack Shea who scored 14 before being bowled LBW by Aidan Turnbull, Liam Payne added 24 to the tally before he was caught out by Turnbull, Aidan Meda was caught by James Reardon on 12, Braith Anderson was stumped by Cooper Smith with nine, Lachlan Davis finished up on six not out and Brydie Davis was an unfortunate LBW by Harvey Graham for a duck.

Fall of wickets for the Cruisers was 1-19 Jack Shea, 2-51 Liam Payne, 3-73 Braith Anderson, 4-79 Aidan Mesa, 5-87 Brydie Davis.

Taking to the field Jack Shea caught Cooper Smith out on 4, a fill-in caught Billy Cribb-Kelly on five, Jack Shea bowled Aidan Turnbull for an LBW on 10, Braith Anderson caught and bowled Joshua Swan for 14, Brydie Davis caught Riley Bartlett for one, Zayn Bartlett was caught by Braith Anderson for 10, James Reardon was caught by the fill-in for 13 and Hugh Ryan finished up on five not out and Harvey Graham finished up on 0 not out.

In the other semi-final played on the weekend the Temora Scorchers 7/137 defeated Ariah Park Redbacks 8/136 at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora.

This weekend in the grand final Tumut Gundagai will face off against the Temora Scorchers at Albert Park.

UNDER 13s

Following an impressive win last weekend in Temora the Under 13 Hornets will be heading into the grand final this weekend of the South West Slopes Cricket League Junior Competition.

The Hornets 8/109 took on the Ariah Park Redbacks 8/95 at Father Hannan Oval in Temora securing their spot to take on Arthur Stacey Stars at Clarke Oval in Cootamundra this Saturday.

In the semi-final the Redbacks won the toss and chose to head onto the field first.

Runs for the Hornets were made by Alexander McMillan 1, Joshua Guy 23, Ardy Abnett 2, Alec Weston 17, Andreas Macfarlane 9, Jack Allen 10, Charlie Beal 12, Fletcher Betts 4 not out and Charlie Power 1.

Alexander was unfortunately bowled out by Jim Donoghue, Louis Abnett was unlucky being bowled out for a golden duck by Leo Furphy, Joshua Guy retired not out, Ardy Abnett was caught by Joshua Davies, Alec Weston retired not out, Andreas was caught by Thomas Chalmers, Jack Allen was run out by Chase Kenworthy, Charlie Beal was bowled out by Joshua Davies, Charlie Power was bowled by Archer Meehan and Katelyn McMillan was bowled out for a duck by Leo Furphy.

Scoring a total of 8/109 in 25.4 overs the Harden side was in a great position leaving the Redbacks a decent chase.

Taking to the field a Hornet caught out Joshua Davies on one run, Archer Meehan retired not out on seven, Fletcher Davey was bowled out by Joshua Guy on seven, Jim Donoghue retired not out on 28 runs, Leo Furphy was bowled out by Ardy Abnett on 3, Katelyn McMillan both bowled and then caught out Logan Bell on nine, Andreas Macfarlane bowled Chase Kenworthy out for a golden duck, Duncan Edis retired not out on 11, James Tidd was caught for a duck by Charlie Beal who also backed that catch up with another getting Thomas Chalmers out for a duck as well, William Cassidy finished up on 0 not out and Abraham Fairman was caught by the Hornets for a duck.

The Redbacks ended up on 8/95 in 25 overs.

In the other semi-final played over the weekend Arthur Stacey Stars 5/73 defeated Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies 8/72 at The Oval in Temora.

The grand final between the Hornets and Arthurs Stacey Stars will hit off at 8.30am this Saturday.

Best of luck to the Hornets who have already had an amazing season.