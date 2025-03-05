BIN CHICKENS INTO THE FINAL

The Criterion Bin Chickens 7/173 secured their spot in the Grand Final last Saturday when they defeated the Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 10/169.

With the Rams winning the toss they elected to head into bat first with Daniel Woods and Liam Miller opening the batting.

Liam managed to stay in for the full innings, earning himself a century and finishing up not out.

Woods fell first for the Rams after being caught out by Declan Hurcum on 12 runs, Jack Woods put in eight runs before he was bowled and caught out by Jacob Dodge, Justin Boyd added 24 runs to the scoresheet before he was caught by Tyler Hurcum with Daniel Dovern falling for a duck thanks to an LBW by Craig Wills.

James Payne scored six runs before being bowled by Ethan Richens and Caleb Schiller quickly fell with only one run being caught by Jack McRae.

Nicholas Mcraye was unlucky being bowled for a duck by Craig Wills.

Jack Apps put one run on the board before he was bowled by Javarn Hurcum with Patrick Grady falling straight after for a golden duck thanks to the ball of Javarn.

Ryder Dovern closed out the batting for the Rams managing four before he too was bowled out by Rhys Featherstone.

Jacob Dodge and Bin Chickens captain Javarn Hurcum opened the batting with Dodge the first to be dispatched after being bowled out on 12 runs.

Jack McRae put in 24 runs before Justin Boyd bowled him LBW and Jarvan added 34 to the scorecard before he was caught by Liam Miller.

Vice captain Ethan Richens was run out on three by Boyd before Craig Wills was caught by Miller on 21.

Tyler Hurcum added just two runs before being caught by Payne, however Declan Hurcum found his momentum and finished up on 42 runs before being caught by Mcraye.

Matthew Dunn finished up on one not out and Adam Bloor finished up the match on 13 not out.

In the other C Grade round one final played on the weekend Temora Shamrock Leprechauns 10/59 were defeated by Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive 10/106.

This weekend the Rams will go up against Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive in the Opens C Grade preliminary final.

With the Rams finishing up the normal season second on the ladder the side will be looking for redemption and are in a solid position to finish up in the final grand final spot against the Bin Chickens.

MAVERICKS KNOCKED OUT OF THE FINALS

The Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club 10/115 have gone down to Cootamundra Ex Services Club 9/139 in the first round of the finals last Saturday.

The Cootamundra Bulls won the toss and went in to bat first.

Coota captain Scott Meale and Archi Piffero went in to bat first for the Bulls with Meale the first to fall after seven runs thanks to a catch by Jack Evans for the Mavericks.

Piffero was the next to go with Maverick's vice captain Peter Jolliffee catching him on 14 runs.

Paul Bean was caught out by Samuel Smith with two runs, before Smith caught out Riley Meale with one run.

Gus Smart managed 26 runs before an LBW by Jamie Pullen sent him back to the sheds.

James Dunk was bowled out LBW by Oscar Taylor with 32 runs before Benjamin Piffero added 34 to the tally bowled out by Jolliffe.

Reid McTavish was caught out by Chris Howarth with only two runs with Aaron Kemp quickly falling the same way thanks to Howarth with 8 runs.

Harry Simons and Roy Dunk finished up with four runs each, not out.

With the Mavericks taking the bat Sam Smith and Howarth opened the batting.

Howarth put an impressive 41 runs in before he was bowled out by Bean, Smith scoring 24 runs also falling to the hands of Bean, this time being caught out.

Shannon McKinney was unlucky to be caught out by Meale with four runs under his belt..

Hambrook put in 14 runs before Meale caught him out sending him back to the shed.

Stewart Stennett was unlucky, caught out for a duck by Meale.

Jolliffee had five runs before he was bowled out LBW, followed by Mavericks captain Jamie Pullen falling after being bowled for a duck by Dunk.

Oscar Taylor added three to the scoresheet before he was dispatched by the bowling of Dunk and Jack Evans fell foul to an LBW by James Dunk for a duck.

The Mavericks finished up the regular season sitting in third place on the Opens B Grade ladder with seven wins and four losses, a total of 1457 runs for the side and 1401 runs against, they faced 353.5 overs and took 87 wickets.