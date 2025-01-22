OPENS B GRADE

Round 12 results:

Harden Hornets 10/82 were defeated by Grenfell Blues 4/83 at Tim Doolan Oval in Harden.

Runs for the Hornets were made by Brody Steele 7, Shane Abnett 7, Tim Macfarlane 8, Jack Glover 11, Fill-in 10, Kai Steele 23, Beau Abnett 1, Jayden Steele 2.

On the field wickets for the Hornets were taken by Kai Steele 2 and James Woodhead with 2.

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 10/41 were defeated by Junee Stallions 5/109 at Albert Park, Cootamundra.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers 8/80 were defeated by Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club 3/143 at Nixon Park Oval 2 in Temora.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl.

Runs for Murringo Mavericks were made by Samuel Smith 15, Craig Hambrook 7, Peter Jolliffee 19 not out, Daniel Smith 81 not out, Harkishan Singh 18.

Wickets for the Tigers were taken by Steve Pike 1 and Jason Fernie 1.

Runs for the Tigers were made by Hamish Macauley 1, Matthew Young 30, Richard Potter 6, Luke Horan 9, Lincoln Macauley 10, Daylen Coleman 2, Adam Ward 4, Steve Pike 4, Max Swavley 10 not out.

Wickets for the Mavericks were taken by Craig Hambrook 2, Peter Jolliffe 1, Colin Smith 4, Oscar Taylor 1.

Round 13 draw:

Australia Day weekend bye

Round 14 draw:

Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club vs Junee Stallions at Cranfield Oval, Young

Grenfell Blues vs Temora Bowling Club Tigers at Lawson Oval, Grenfell

Harden Hornets vs Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden

OPENS C Grade:

Round 12 results:

Boorowa Big Bottles 10/98 were defeated by Criterion Bin Chickens 5/135 at the Boorowa Sports Ground.

Criterion Bin Chickens won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Bin Chickens were made by Jacob Dodge 12, Javarn Hurcum 42, Craig Wills 23, Matthew Dunn 10, Declan Hurcum 22 not out, Kieran Richens 17, Ethan Richens 1 not out.

Fall of wickets for the Bin Chickens was: 1-45 Jacob Dodge, 2-69 Craig Wills, 3-90 Javarn Hurcum, 4-108 Matthew Dunn, 5-133 Kieran Richens.

Wickets for the Boorowa Big Bottles were taken by Benjamin Klose 3, Tim Suttor 1, Cameron Johnston 1 and Liam Birks took a catch as fielder.

Runs for the Big Bottles were made by Daniel Canellis 18, Liam Birks 29, Tim Suttor 14, Jacob Kennedy 6, Benjamin Klose 9, Wil Stanley 14, Elliot Southwell 2.

Fall of wickets for the Big Bottles was: 1-23 Daniel Canellis, 2-49 Tim Suttor, 3-49 Jamie Golden, 4-61 Jacob Kennedy, 5-73 Benjamin Klose, 6-74 Cameron Johnston, 7-79 Liam Birks, 8-93 Elliot Southwell, 9-96 Wil Stanley, 10-98 Phil Coggins.

Wickets for the Bin Chickens were made by Ethan Richens 1, Craig Wills 4, Declan Hurcum 1, Jacob Dodge 2, Rhys Featherstone 2 and on the field Tyler Hurcum took a catch as fielder, Todd Lemons took two catches as wicket keeper and a stumping, Kieran Richens and Declan Hurcum took a catch as fielder each.

Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 10/100 were defeated by Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive 4/135 at Cranfield Oval, Young.

Coota Ex Services Club Bulls Drive won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive were made by Luke Ismay 60 not out, Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope 7, Phillip Gay 37, Oscar Roberts 5, Hugo Emery 10 not out.

Fall of wickets for Bulls Drive was: 1-27 Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope, 2-101 Phillip Gay, 3-116 Oscar Roberts, 4-121 Aaron Lewis.

Wickets for the Bribbaree Rams were taken by Liam Miller 1, Mitchell Schiller 2, Patrick Grady 1 and Mohammed Alam took a catch as a fielder.

Runs for the Bribbaree Rams were made by Mohammed Alam 7, Liam Payne 6, Nicholas Mcraye 1, Caleb Schiller 7, Justin Boyd 34, James Payne 31, Mitchell Schiller 1, Jack Apps 11 not out.

Fall of wickets for the Rams was: 1-1 Zabir Alam, 2-13 Liam Payne, 3-13 Mohammed Alam, 4-15 Liam Miller, 5-19 Nicholas Mcraye, 6-35 Caleb Schiller, 7-80 James Payne, 8-81 Mitchell Schiller, 9-81 Patrick Grady, 10-100 Justin Boyd.

Wickets for the Bulls Drive were taken by Tony Reece 4, Hugo Emery 2, Oscar Roberts 2, Aaron Lewis 1 and Mark Elia 1.

On the field Phillip Gay had two catches as fielder, Joshua Ismay had one catch as fielder, Luke Ismay had one catch as wicket keeper, Oscar Roberts took a catch as fielder and Aaron Lewis took two catches as fielders.

Temora Shamrock Leprechauns 5/69 defeated Temora Exies Renegades 5/68 at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora.

Round 13 draw:

Australia Day weekend bye.

Round 14 draw:

Temora Exies Renegades vs Boorowa Big Bottles at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora.

Criterion Bin Chickens vs Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club at Gus Smith Oval, Young.

Temora Shamrock Leprechauns vs Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora.

Opens B Grade Ladder:

1 Junee Stallions 75 points

2 Grenfell Blues 65 points

3 Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club 61 points

4 Harden Hornets 56 points

5 Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 55 points

6 Temora Bowling Club Tigers 53 points

Opens C Grade Ladder:

1 Criterion Bin Chickens 59 points

2 Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 56 points

3 Temora Shamrock Hotel Leprechauns 53 points

4 Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive 51 points

5 Boorowa Big Bottles 46 points

6 Temora Exies Renegades 44 points