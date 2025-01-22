Under 11s

Round 10 - Saturday February 1, 2025

Gecko Sports Smashers vs CATO Strikers at Young Public School

NXT Journey Sixers vs Dunk Insurance Hurricanes at Mitchell Park Oval 1, Cootamundra

Jennings Mowers Warriors vs Ray White Young Heat at Keith Cullen Oval, Young

Boorowa Green vs Boorowa Gold at Boorowa Sports Ground

Harden Hornets Under 11s have the bye.

Under 13s

Round 10 - Saturday February 1, 2025

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Arthur Stacey Stars at Ariah Park Sports Oval

Harden Hornets vs Nimbus Scorchers at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden

Col Gerhard Colts vs Young Vet Clinic Renegades at the Soccer Ground, Temora

Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies have the bye.

Under 16s

Round 10 - Friday January 31, 2025 and Saturday February 1, 2025

Watson Toyota Cruisers vs Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras at Cranfield Oval, Young

Temora Scorchers vs Tumut Gundagai at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Amber Blythe Breakers at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora