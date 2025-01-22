PHOTO
Under 11s
Round 10 - Saturday February 1, 2025
Gecko Sports Smashers vs CATO Strikers at Young Public School
NXT Journey Sixers vs Dunk Insurance Hurricanes at Mitchell Park Oval 1, Cootamundra
Jennings Mowers Warriors vs Ray White Young Heat at Keith Cullen Oval, Young
Boorowa Green vs Boorowa Gold at Boorowa Sports Ground
Harden Hornets Under 11s have the bye.
Under 13s
Round 10 - Saturday February 1, 2025
Ariah Park Redbacks vs Arthur Stacey Stars at Ariah Park Sports Oval
Harden Hornets vs Nimbus Scorchers at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden
Col Gerhard Colts vs Young Vet Clinic Renegades at the Soccer Ground, Temora
Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies have the bye.
Under 16s
Round 10 - Friday January 31, 2025 and Saturday February 1, 2025
Watson Toyota Cruisers vs Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras at Cranfield Oval, Young
Temora Scorchers vs Tumut Gundagai at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora
Ariah Park Redbacks vs Amber Blythe Breakers at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora