It wasn't to be for the final round of the Under 11s South West Slopes Cricket League competition with the Hornets going down against the Boorowa Gold at Murrumburrah Public School last week.

The final score for the Hornets was 118 to Boorowa Gold's 160.

Boorowa won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Hornets were made by Billy Ford 2, Harry Smith 13, Gus Ferry 3, Liam Beal 6, William Hufton 10, Theo Brady 12, Olive Cavanagh 6, Desmond Abnett 2 and Nate Pearce 1.

When it was the Hornets turn to bat wickets were taken by Olive Cavanagh 2, Liam Beal 1, William Hufton 1, Theo Brady 1, Nate Pearce 1 and Harry Smith 2.

Olive also took one unassisted runout and one assisted runout, Liam also took an assisted runout and William took a catch as a fielder.

Well done on a fantastic season for the Under 11s Hornets who finished up in fourth place in what was a tough competition.

The Under 13s Hornets had a bye last weekend for the final round of the normal season and will head into the semi finals this weekend where they will be facing off against the Ariah Park Redbacks at the Ariah Park Sportsground this Saturday.

The Hornets finished up the regular season in third place on the ladder with six wins and three losses throughout the weather hampered 2024/2025 summer.

Over the course of the season the Hornets have made 1332 runs, the most out of any of the teams within the competition with the next nearest total runs 1020 for the second on the ladder Redbacks.

The side has also only lost 40 wickets, the least out of any team within the competition making the side's season all the more impressive and their position on the ladder not reflecting the true performance of the Under 13s team, especially when they also took the most wickets (61) out of any team and had a total of 977 runs made against them.

Best of luck to the Hornets as they face off against Ariah Park this weekend.