Under 11s Round 11 results:

The Jennings Mowers Warriors 131 came up against Boorowa Gold 170, with the Warriors winning the toss and electing to bat.

Thomas Dunkling got 13 runs, Clancy Jenner and a private player both got 10 runs, Chester Davis and Banjo Jenner both got 8 runs, James Sinclair got 6 runs, Annika Davis got 3 runs and Shiven Jhunjhunwala got 2 runs.

With Boorowa Gold bowling, Archer Dowling got 4 wickets, Jacob Halls and Thomas Scott both got 2 wickets and Alfie Shean got 1 wicket.

With Boorowa in bat, Jacob Halls got 27 runs, George Manion got 16 runs, Angus Burton Taylor got 15 runs, Lachlan Halls got 13 runs, Archer Dowling got 11 runs, Alfie Shean got 5 runs, Thomas Scott and Rosie Scott got 3 runs each and Luke van Leewen got 2 runs.

with the Warriors bowling, a private player got 2 wickets, Annika Davis, Thomas Dunkling, Clancy Jenner and James Sinclair all got 1 wicket each.

Ray White Young Heat 119 and NXT Journey Sixers 104 came up against each other with the Sixers won the toss and elected to bat.

With the Heat in bat, Henry Simpson got 12 runs, a private player got 10 runs, Arthur Wright and Pixie Gibson both got 7 runs, Sybil Snodgrass got 6 runs, Levi Holliday got 4 runs, Oscar Wright and Fredrick Simpson both got 1 run.

With the Sixers bowling, George Randall got 1 wicket.

With the Heat Bowling, Frederick Simpson and Oscar Wright both got 2 wickets and Levi Holliday got 1 wicket.

The Gecko Sports Smashers 85 came up against the Dunk Insurance Hurricanes 119 with the Hurricanes winning the toss and electing to bowl.

With the Sports Smashers batting, Elliot Palmer got 9 runs, Charles Shipp got 8 runs, Theodore Flagg got 7 runs, Annabelle Carson got 3 runs, Will Markham got 2 runs and Lewis Palmer got 1 run.

Up to bowl, Annabelle Carson, Theodore Flagg, Harriet Markham and Elliot Palmer all got 1 wicket each.

The CATO Strikers 86 came up against the Harden Hornets with the strikers winning the toss and electing to bat.

With the Strikers batting, George Parkman got 11 runs, Robert Thackeray got 8 runs, Archie Parkman got 7 runs, Hugh Findlay got 6 runs, Pippa Findlay and Zach Armstrong both got 5 runs, Jack Collins and Cooper Patterson both got 4 runs, Rhaegar Bloor got 2 runs.

With the Harden Hornets bowling, Harry Smith got 2 wickets.

The rest of the game was abandoned.

Boorowa Green had the bye.

UNDER 11s Round 12 Draw:

Harden Hornets vs Dunk Insurance Hurricanes at Murrumburrah Public School

Gecko Sports Smashers vs Ray White Heat at Young Public School

NXT Journey Sixers vs Boorowa Gold at Mitchell Park Oval 1, Cootamundra

Jennings Mowers Warriors vs Boorowa Green at Keith Cullen Oval, Young

CATO Strikers have the bye

UNDER 13s Round 11 Results:

Young Vet Clinic Renegades 7/45 were defeated by the Harden Hornets 1/48 at Sawpit Gully Oval, Young.

The Renegades winning the toss and elected to bat.

With the Renegades batting, Harry Houston got 12 runs, Matilda Woodward got 5 runs, Oscare Mcrae, Scarlett Woods and Henry Parkman all got 3 runs and Tyler Pullen got 1 run.

With the Harden Hornets bowling Joshua Guy got 2 wickets, Andreas Macfarlane, Alec Weston, Ardy Abnett, and Fletcher Betts all got 1 wicket each

With the Hornets now up to bat, Alec Weston got 11 runs, Louis Abnett got 10 runs, Chase Peterson got 6 runs and Fletcher Betts got 1 run.

With The Renegades bowling, Harry Houston got 1 wicket.

The game between the Ariah Park Redbacks and the Nimbus Scorchers at Ariah Park Sports Ground was abandoned due to the weather as was the match between the Arthur Stacey Stars and Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies at The Oval in Temora.

Col Gerhard Colts had the bye.

UNDER 13s Round 12 Draw:

Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies vs Nimbus Scorchers at Clarke Oval, Cootamundra

Young Vet Clinic Renegades vs Ariah Park Redbacks at Miller Henry Oval, Young

Harden Hornets vs Col Gerhard Colts at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden

Arthur Stacey Stars had the bye.

UNDER 16s Round 11 Results:

The game between the Ariah Park Redbacks and the Temora Scorchers at Nixon Park Oval 2 was abandoned with the Scorchers sitting on 3/32.

Tumut Gundagai 0/119 defeated the Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras 10/114 at Albert Park in Cootamundra.

The Amber Blythe Breakers 8/79 came up against the Watson Toyota Cruisers 7/123 at Cranfield Oval, Young, with the Cruisers winning the toss and electing to bat.

With the Cruisers batting, Aidan Mesa got 31 runs, Zabir Alam got 29 runs, Jack Shea got 21 runs, Lachlan Davis got 7 runs, Brydie Davis got 5 runs, Liam Payne got 3 runs, Braith Anderson got 2 runs and Nicholas Mcraye got 1 run.

With the Amber Blythe Breakers bowling, Beau Bourlet and Kiana Dovern got 2 runs, Jayden Duggan, a fill in and Ryder Dovern all got 1 wicket.

With the Breakers in bat, a fill-in got 20 runs, Addison Dovern got 16 runs, Beau Bourlet got 12 runs, Ryder Dovern and a fill-in both got 8 runs, Jayden Duggan got 4 runs, Kiana Dovern got 2 runs and Rory McRae got 1 run.

With the Cruisers bowling, Liam Payne and Zabir Alam both got 2 wickets, Nicholas Mcraye, Brydie Davis and Jack Shea all got 1 run each.

UNDER 16s Round 12 Draw:

Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras vs Temora Scorchers at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora.

Watson Toyota Cruisers vs Ariah Park Redbacks at Cranfield Oval, Young.

Tumut Gundagai vs Amber Blythe Breakers at Stan Crowe Oval, Gundagai.