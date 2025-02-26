UNDER 11s RESULTS ROUND 13

Boorowa Green 198 came up against the NXT Journey Sixers 69 at the Boorowa Sports Ground with the Sixers winning the toss and electing to bowl.

With Boorowa Green in bat, Digby Merriman got 34 runs, Patrick Smith and Octavian Miller both got 26 runs, William Cross got 15 runs, Xander Howard-Allison and Art Greig got 11 runs each, William Miller got 6 runs and Thomas Lawler and Beau Taylor got 4 runs each.

With the Sixers bowling, Harry Schofield, Athur Heffernan, Oliver Tiyce all got 3 wickets.

In the field, Leo Heffernan got 1 catch as a wicket keeper and 1 runs out unassisted.

With the Sixers batting, Harry Schofield got 12 runs, Arthur Heffernan got 6 runs, William Hazlett got 4 runs, Oliver Tiyce, Archie Kingston-Jones and Maddison Schofield got 2 runs each, Jack Hazlett, Thomas Hazlett and Leo Heffernan all got 1 run each.

With Boorowa Green bowling, Patrick Smith and Digby Merriman got 3 wickets each, Xander Howard-Allison got 2 wickets and Octavian Miller got 1 run.

In the field, Octavian Miller, Digby Merriman and William Cross all got 1 catch as a fielder each.

Boorowa Gold 258 came up against the Gecko Sports Smashers 107 at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, with the Sports Smashers winning the toss and electing to bowl.

With Boorowa in Bat, George Manion got 43 runs, Jacob Halls got 42 runs, Lachlan Halls got 31 runs, Archer Dowling got 26 runs, Thomas Scott and Luke van Leeuwan got 12 runs each, Alfie Shean got 10 runs, Angus Burton Taylor got 9 runs, and Rosie Scott got 3 runs.

With the Sports Smashers bowling, Lewis Palmer got 2 runs, Theodore Flagg and Will Markham got 1 run each.

In the field, Elliot Palmer and Theodore Flagg got 1 run out unassisted.

With the Sports Smashers batting, Elliot Palmer got 23 runs, Charles Shipp got 16 runs, Lewis Palmer got 10 runs, Annabelle Carson got 4 runs, Theodore Flagg got 3 runs, Harriet Markham and Will Markham got 2 runs each and Alexander Carson got 1 run.

With Boorowa Gold bowling, Jacob Halls got 4 wickets, Alfie Shean and Thomas Scott both got 2 wickets, Archer Dowling got 1 wicket.

In the field, Lachlan Hallas and Thomas Scott each got 1 run out assisted, Alfie Shean and Angus Burton Taylor each got catch as a wicket keeper, Jacob Halls and Archer Dowling each got 1 catch as a fielder.

The Harden Hornets 166 came up against the Ray White Young Heat 133 at Young Public School, with the Harden Hornets winning the toss and electing to bat.

Harry Smith got 29 runs, Billy Ford got 24 runs, William Hufton got 13 runs, Theo Brady got 12 runs, Oilve Cavanaugh and Desmond Abnett got 9 runs each.

With Young Heat bowling, Sybil Snodgrass got 3 wickets, Henry Simpson got 2 wickets, Frederick Simpson and Arthur Wright got 1 wicket each.

In the field, Henry Simpson and Sybil Snodgrass got 1 catch as a fielder each.

With Young Heat up to bat, a private player got 20 runs, Sybil Snodgrass got 13 runs, Frederick Simpson got 8 runs, Arthur Wright got 6 runs, Henry Simpson got 5 runs, Edith Roles got 3 runs, Pixie Gibson got 1 run.

With the Harden Hornets bowling, Billy Ford got 2 wickets, Desmon Abnett, Gus Ferry and Nate Pearce got 1 wicket each.

In the field, Olive Cavanaugh got 1 run out assisted, Gus Ferry and Harry Smith each got 1 run out unassisted and Harry Smith got 1 run out assisted.

The results for the CATO Strikers and the Dunk Insurance Hurricanes are still pending on Play HQ.

UNDER 11s ROUND 14 DRAW

CATO Strikers vs Ray White Young Heat at Young Public School

Harden Hornets vs Boorowa Gold at Murrumburrah Public School

Gecko Sports Smashers vs Boorowa Green at Keith Cullen Oval, Young

NXT Journey Sixers vs Jennings Mowers Warriors at Mitchell Park Oval 1, Cootamundra

Dunk Insurance Hurricanes have the bye

UNDER 11s LADDER

1 - Boorowa Gold

2 - Boorowa Green

3 - Harden Hornets

4 - NXT Journey Sixers

5 - Dunk Insurance Hurricanes

6 - Jennings Mowers Warriors

7 - CATO Strikers

8 - Gecko Sports Smashers

9 - Ray White Young Heat

UNDER 13s ROUND 13 RESULTS

The Young Vet Clinic Renegades 7/55 came up against the Arthur Stacey Stars 8/30 at The Oval in Temora with the Stars winning the toss and electing to bowl.

With the Renegades batting, Charlie Maher got 14 runs, Henry Parkman got 11 runs, Tyler Pullen got 6 runs, Scarlett Woods got 3 runs, Harry Houston and Oscar McRae got 1 run each.

When it was the Renegades turn to bowl, Harry Houston got 3 wickets, Tyler Pullen got 2 wickets and Charlie Maher and Henry Parkman got 1 wicket each.

In the field, Tyler Pullen got 2 catches as a fielder and 1 run out assisted and Henry Parkman got 1 run out assisted.

Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies 5/81 defeated Col Gerhard Colts 5/79 at Clarke Oval, Cootamundra.

The Harden Hornets 6/178 came up against the Ariah Park Redbacks 8/112 at Ariah Park Sports Oval, with the Hornets winning the toss and electing to bat.

Jack Allen got 40 runs, Ardy Abnett got 34 runs, Alec Weston got 25 runs, Fletcher Betts got 18 runs, Andreas Macfarlane got 15 runs, Charlie Beal got 14 runs, Alexander Mcmillan got 13 runs, Joshua Guy got 8 runs and Liam Beal got 1 run.

When it was the Hornets turn to bowl, Alec Weston got 2 wickets, Andreas Macfarlane, Charlie Power, Fletcher Betts and Louis Abnett each got 1 wicket.

UNDER 13s ROUND 14 DRAW

Col Gerhard Colts vs Ariah Park Redbacks at the Soccer Ground, Temora

Young Vet Clinic Renegades vs Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies at Sawpit Gully Oval

Nimbus Scorchers vs Arthur Stacey Stars at Miller Henry Oval

Harden Hornets have the bye

UNDER 13s LADDER

1 Harden Hornets

2 Arthur Stacey Stars

3 Col Gerhard Colts

4 Ariah Park Redbacks

5 Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies

6 Young Vet Clinic Renegades

7 Nimbus Scorchers

UNDER 16s ROUND 13 RESULTS

Ariah Park Redbacks 9/80 were defeated by Tumut Gundagai 1/86 at Albert Park in Cootamundra.

The Watson Toyota Cruisers 3/52 came up against the Temora Scorchers 10/98 at Nixon Park Oval, Temora, with the Scorchers winning the toss and electing to bat.

With the Cruisers bowling Aidan Mesa got 3 wickets, Jack Shea got 2 wickets, Brydie Davis, Braith Anderson and Lachlan Davis all got 1 wicket each.

in the field, Liam Payne got 2 catches as a fielder, Brydie Davis got 1 catch as a fielder and 1 run out unassisted, Jack Shea got 1 catch as a fielder.

With the Cruisers up to bat, Aidan Mesa got 15 runs, Jack Shea got 14 runs, Lachlan Davis got 7 runs, Nicholas Mcraye and Braith Anderson got 2 runs each.

The Amber Blythe Breakers 8/96 came up against the Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras 10/51 at Gus Smith Oval, Young with the Breakers winning the toss and electing to bat.

With the Breakers up to bat, Addison Dovern got 16 runs, Cole Bloor got 14 runs, Ryder Dovern got 13 runs, Beau Bourlet got 11 runs, Jayden Duggan got 10 runs, Kiana Dovern 7 runs, Rory McRae got 3 runs and Mitchell Schiller got 1 run.

When the Breakers had their turn to bowl, Ryder Dovern got 3 wickets, Rory McRae got 2 wickets, Beau Bourlet, Kiana Dovern, Jayden Steele and Mitchell Schiller all got 1 wicket each.

In the field, Jayden Duggan got 1 catch as a wicket keeper, Kiana Dovern got 1 catch as a fielder, Jayden Steele got 1 run out unassisted, Mitchell Schiller got 1 catch as a fielder.

UNDER 16s ROUND 14 DRAW

Temora Scorchers vs Amber Blythe Breakers at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora

Watson Toyota Cruisers vs Tumut Gundagai at Cranfield Oval, Young

UNDER 16s LADDER

1 Tumut Gundagai

2 Temora Scorchers

3 Ariah Park Redbacks

4 Watson Toyota Cruisers

5 Amber Blythe Breakers

6 Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras