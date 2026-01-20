The Boorowa Big Bottles started the second half of the South West Slopes Cricket League season with a big win over the Murringo Mavericks last weekend.

Round 12 of the competition saw the Big Bottles 5/159 make the trip to Young to play the Mavericks 3/155 at Gus Smith Oval.

The Big Bottles won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ollie Miller for Boorowa had a great day on the field bowling out Craig Hambrook for four and Muhammad Ali Syed for one.

The other wicket for the Big Bottles was made by James Payne who sent Shannon McKinney back to the sheds on three.

There was no response to Mavericks captain Peter Jolliffee who finished up on 79 not out and Keith Barker who ended the session on 58 not out.

Fall of wickets for the Mavericks: 1-4 Craig Hambrook, 2-5 Muhammad Ali Syed, 3-18 Shannon McKinney

When it was Boorowa's turn to bat there were some impressive run scores made by the Payne brothers.

Liam Payne scored 52 before he was bowled out by Peter Jolliffe, Mark Birks added 23 to the board before he was sent to the sheds by Keith Barker, an unnamed player for the side added 10 before being caught out and James Payne finished up on 47 not out.

Liam Birks was unlucky when he was bowled out for a duck, as was Ollie Miller who scored 11 runs before being caught by Jolliffe, while Rhylee Dixon finished up on one not out.

This weekend there is a bye for the Australia Day weekend, however there will be plenty of cricket action in the Hilltops still with the annual Jason Sams Memorial Sevens being played in Young.

The event is in its 30th year and is going stronger than ever with lots of fun for players of all ages and abilities.

The following weekend the competition will move into round 13.

Boorowa will host the Bin Chickens at the Boorowa Sports Ground on Saturday January 31 from 1.30pm.

On the same day there will be the return of the Junior competition with the Under 11s Boorowa Green taking on the Cootamundra Hurricanes at the Boorowa Sports Ground from 8.30am and Boorowa Gold travelling to Harden to play against the Green Hornets at Murrumburrah Public School from 8.30am.

In the Under 13s Boorowa will be travelling to Miller Henry Oval in Young to play the Young Strikers from 8.30am.