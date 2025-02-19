UNDER 11s ROUND 12 RESULTS:

The game between the Harden Hornets and Dunk Insurance Hurricanes due to be played at Murrumburrah Public School was abandoned.

There were no results on Play HQ for the game between Gecko Sports Smashers and Ray White Young Heat set to be played at Young Public School.

NXT Journey Sixers 94 were defeated by Boorowa Gold 144 at Mitchell Park Oval 1 in Cootamundra.

Boorowa Gold won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for Boorowa were made by George Manion 15, Lachlan Halls7, Rosie Scott 2, Archer Dowling 14, Luke van Leeuwen 6, Alfie Shean 10, Angus Burton Taylor 2, Jacob Halls 33 and Thomas Scott 5.

On the field the Sixers had three unassisted runouts thanks to Harry Shofield, George Randall and Jack Hazlett and wickets were taken by Harry Schofield, Oliver Tiyce and Daniel Stephen.

Runs for the Sixers were made by Harry Schofield 6, Jack Hazlett 5, Oliver Tiyce 3, Leo Heffernan 1, Archie Kingston-Jones 1, George Randall 10, Daniel Stephen 3 and Maddison Schofield 7.

With the ball Boorowa players performed well with George Manion taking a stumping and a catch as fielder, Alfie Shean taking an assisted runout and an unassisted runout, Luke van Leeuwen had two assisted runouts and Archer Dowling and one assisted runout.

Wickets were taken by George Manion, Rosie Scott and Angus Burton Taylor.

There were no results recorded on Play HQ for the game between Jennings Mowers Warriors and Boorowa Green which was to be played at Keith Cullen Oval.

CATO Strikers had the bye.

UNDER 11s ROUND 13 DRAW:

Boorowa Green vs NXT Journey Sixers at Boorowa Sports Ground

Boorowa Gold vs Gecko Sports Smashers at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Boorowa

Harden Hornets vs Ray White Young Heat

Dunk Insurance Hurricanes vs CATO Strikers at Bradman Oval, Cootamundra

Jennings Mowers Warriors have the bye.

UNDER 13s ROUND 12 RESULTS:

Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies 5/86 defeated Nimbus Scorchers 5/85 at Clarke Oval, Cootamundra.

The Magpies won the toss and elected to bowl.

Runs for the Scorchers were made by Bentley Quinn 11, Dakota Bourke 1, Tyson Schofield 36, Edward Shipp 9 and Tom McKnight 3.

Wickets for the Magpies were taken by Darcy Wilson, Benny Moon and Xander Moon with Xander also taking two catches.

Runs for the Magpies were made by Eamon Sutherland 24, Darcy Wilson 18, Nate Vitnell 7, Charlie Muller 11, Xander Moon 4, Benny Moon 4, Leo Sutherland 4 not out, Ryan England 1 and Edward Muller 1 not out.

Bentley Quinn took a wicket for the Scorchers along with Isaac Duncan while Tyson Schofield took three wickets.

The match between Young Vet Clinic Renegades and Ariah Park Redbacks at Miller Henry Oval in Young was abandoned.

The match between Harden Hornets and Col Gerhard Colts at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden was abandoned.

Arthur Stacey Stars had the bye.

UNDER 13s ROUND 13 DRAW:

Arthur Stacey Stars vs Young Vet Clinic Renegades at The Oval, Temora.

Mawhood's Supa IGA Magpies vs Col Gerhard Colts at Clarke Oval, Cootamundra.

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Harden Hornets at Ariah Park Sports Oval.

Nimbus Scorchers have the bye.

UNDER 16s ROUND 12 RESULTS:

Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras 10/57 were defeated by Temora Scorchers 6/60 at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora.

The game between Watson Toyota Cruisers and Ariah Park Redbacks at Gus Smith Oval, Young was abandonded.

There were no results on Play HQ for the match between Tumut Gundagai and Amber Blythe Breakers which was due to be played at Stan Crowe Oval, Gundagai, however, Young Junior Cricket reported Addison Dovern scored 53 runs against the side.

UNDER 16s ROUND 13 DRAW:

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Tumut Gundagai at Albert Park, Cootamundra

Temora Scorchers vs Watson Toyota Cruisers at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora

Amber Blythe Breakers vs Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Kookaburras at Gus Smith Oval, Young.