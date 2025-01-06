Australian spin bowler and former Young cricketer Nathan Lyon has shared what it means to him and the Australian Cricket team to have won the Border-Gavaskar trophy last Sunday.

The former local had a hand in the Australian team winning back the trophy after a decade having taken the winning leg before wicket against India in the Melbourne test, before the side secured the win in Sydney last week.

The Australia vs India Test series had played the first game in Perth back in November 2024 with India winning by 295 runs, the second test in Adelaide was played at the start of December with Australia winning by 10 wickets before the third test in Brisbane at the Gabba which resulted in a draw.

The Boxing Day test in Melbourne saw the Aussies winning, with Lyon's final wicket, by 184 runs before winning by six wickets in Sydney on Sunday.

"A bit lost for words at the moment, I think, just cause of the enormity of it," Lyon told cricket.com.au.

"It's been 10 long years, we were only talking before about how many people have actually held it and I think we could only count five of us."

Lyon believes that the support from the crowds, the fans and the rivalry between Australia and India shows the Border-Gavaskar trophy test series, along with winning the trophy after such a long stretch of time, puts the series on par with another hotly contested series.

"It's been extremely special," Lyon said.

"To have what? 70,000 on a day five game at the MCG, that was absolutely one of the highlights of the summer, but all around the country it's been absolutely phenomenal.

"As players, we can't thank the fans enough for coming out there, that's why we do what we do with all of the support and the love that we are able to get, especially from the Australian fans, but also the Indian fans, it was pretty amazing.

"I think that shows the importance of this series and it rivals with The Ashes," Lyon said.

"A five test match series and the ebbs and flows of a pretty amazing test series."

The Sydney test was hectic with the Australians bowling out the Indian side for 185, however, the Australian batting began to fall early on with debutant Beau Webster the best of the Aussies finishing up on 57 and the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja both getting out with two runs under their belt and Mitchell Star ending up with only 1 and Lyon finished the first innings on 7 not out with the Aussies ending their first stint with the bat on 181.

After some decent innings by India in the start of the order, the Aussies struck back with the ball, resulting with India on 157, leaving Australia chasing 161 in their second innings at the crease.

Newcomer Sam Konstas started strong with 22 before being caught out with Usman Khawaja ending up on 41 when he was caught, however, Labuschagne got out on 6 and Steve Smith missed his 10,000th run by one when he fell with four runs on the scorecard.

"I went and had a hit at lunchtime cause I genuinely thought that Starc-y and I might have to go out there," Lyon said.

"It was a bit of a naughty wicket out there at the SCG."

In the first test in Perth Lyons scored five runs in the first innings, bowled out Washington Sundar and was out for a duck in the second innings.

In Adelaide for the second test, Lyon scored four runs in the first innings for Australia.

At the Gabba Lyon put 2 on the scorecard before he was bowled out by Mohammed Siraj.

In Melbourne Lyon was bowled out lbw with 13 runs in the first innings, caught out Akash Deep and Rishabj Pant, and bowled an lbw to Ravindra Jadeja.

In the second innings Lyon scored 41 runs before being bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah and followed up bowling the lbw that won the Australians the game.