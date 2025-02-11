B Grade Round 15 results:

Temora Bowling Club Tigers 7/167 defeated Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 7/147 at Nixon Park Oval 1.

The Harden Hornets forfeited their game against the Junee Stallions.

The Grenfell Blues game against the Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club at Henry Lawson Oval in Grenfell was abandoned.

B Grade Round 16 draw:

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls vs Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora.

Junee Stallions vs Grenfell Blues at Burns Park, Junee.

Harden Hornets vs Temora Bowling Club Tigers at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden.

LADDER

1 Junee 89 points

2 Grenfell Blues 77 points

3 Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club 69 points

4 Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 65 points

5 Temora Bowling Club Tigers 60 points

6 Harden Hornets 59 points

C Grade Round 15 results:

The Criterion Bin Chickens 10/47 came up against the Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls Drive 6/112 at Albert Park in Cootamundra, with the Bin Chickens winning the toss and electing to bat.

Craig Wills got 65 runs, Javarn Hurcum got 12 runs, a private player got 10 runs, Leonard Hurcum got 5 runs, Jacob Dodge and Cole Cloor each got 3 runs and Declan Hurcum and a fill in each got 1 run.

With the Bin Chickens bowling, Craig Wills got 3 wickets, Javarn Hurcum and Jacob Dodge both got 2 runs and Declan Hurcum and Cole Bloor each got 1 run each.

Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 3/46 came up against the Temora Exies Renegades 10/45 at Cranfield Oval in Young, with Bribbaree winning the toss and electing to bowl.

Liam Miller got 3 wickets, Ryder Dovern and Ethan Miller both got 2 wickets each, Caleb Schiller, Jack Woods and Zabir Alam all got 1 wicket each.

With Bribbaree batting, Danile Dovern got 17 runs, Ryder Dovern got 14 runs, Liam Miller got 7 runs and Jack Woods got 6 run.

The Boorowa Big Bottles 2/62 vs Temora Shamrock Leprechauns 10/94 game ended up being abandoned on Saturday afternoon, however, the sides were able to get some play in ahead of it being called at Boorowa Sports Ground.

Boorowa Big Bottles batting came up against the Temora Shamrock Leprechauns, with Temora winning the toss and electing to bat.

With Boorowa bowling, Benjamin Klose got 4 wickets, Oliver Miller got 3 wickets, Tim Gregory got 2 wickets and Justin Corkery got 1 wicket.

With Boorowa up to bat, James Green got 39 runs, Mark Birks for 12 runs, Benjamin Klose got 5 runs and Liam Birks got 3 runs.

C Grade Round 16 draw:

Temora Exies Renegades vs Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive at Nixon Park Oval 2 in Temora

Criterion Bin Chickens vs Temora Shamrock Leprechauns at Gus Smith Oval in Young

Boorowa Big Bottles vs Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club at Boorowa Sports Ground in Boorowa

LADDER:

1 Criterion Bin Chickens 73 points

2 Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 66 points

3 Temora Shamrock Leprechauns 65 points

4 Boorowa Big Bottles 58 points

5 Temora Exies Renegades 50 points