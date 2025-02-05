B Grade

The Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club came up against the Junee Stallions.

Junee stallions won the toss and elected to bowl.

With Murringo batting, Peter Joliffee got 26 runs, Chris Howarth got 25 runs, Colin Smith got 21 runs, Stewart Stennett got 14 runs, Oscar Taylor got 9 runs, Craig Hambrook got 8 runs, Samuel Smith got 3 runs, Shannon McKinney got 2 runs and Jack Evans got 1 run.

Bowling, Murringo got a total of 5 wickets, Chris Howarth got 2 wickets, Jamie Pullen, Peter Jolliffe and Oscar Taylor got 1 wicket each.

Jack Evans, Ben Howarth and Craig Hambrook all got 1 catch as a fielder each.

Harden Hornets came up against the Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls.

Harden Hornets won the toss and elected to bat.

Jack Glover got 36 runs, Brody Steele got 18 runs, Kai Steele got 14 runs, Beau Bourlet got 10 runs, Shane Abnett got 8 runs, Beau Abnett got 4 runs and James Woodhead got 2 runs.

With the Hornets bowling, Tim Macfarlane and Beau Bourlet each got 1 wicket.

In the field, Shane Abnett and James Woodhead got 1 catch as a fielder.

C Grade

Boorowa Big Bottles came up against the Temora Exies Renegades.

Temora Exies Renegades won the toss and elected to bat.

With the Boorowa Big Bottles Bowling, Liam Birks got 4 wickets, Will Stanley got 2 wickets, Oliver Miller, James Green, Phil Coggins and Will Mcguiness all got 1 runs.

Mark Birks got 1 catch as a fielder, Oliver Miller got 1 catch as a fielder and Benjamin Klose got 2 catches as a fielder.

With the Big Bottles now batting, Tim Suttor got 41 runs, Oliver miller got 27 runs, Cameron got 10 runs, James Green and Will Stanley both got 4 runs, Mark Birks got 2 runs, Liam Birks and Benjamin Klose both got 1 run each.

Bribbaree rams cricket club came up against the Criterion Bin Chickens.

Bribbaree rams cricket club won the toss and elected to bat.

Liam Woods got 109 runs, Ethan Miller got 34 runs, James Payne got 11 runs, Daniel Woods got 6 runs, Jack Woods got 4 runs, Mohammed Alam and Justin Boyd got 1 run each.

With the Criterion Bin Chickens Bowling Javarn Hurcum, Craig Wills, Declan Hurcum and Jacob Dodge all got 1 wicket each.

Todd Lemon got 1 catch as a wicketkeeper, Mathew Dunn got 1 catch as a fielder and Craig Wills got 1 run out unassisted.

With the Bin Chickens up to bat, Craig Wills got 56 runs, Declan Hurcum got 51 runs, Jarvan Hurcum got 19, Ethan Richens got 17 runs, Jacob Dodge got 13 runs, Jack McRae got 8 runs and Tyler Hurcum got 1 run.

With Bribbaree bowling Zabir Alam got 3 wickets, Jack Woods got 2 runs, Ethan Miller got 1 run.

In the field, Ethan Miller got 2 catches as a fielder, James payne got 1 catch as a fielder.