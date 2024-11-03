B GRADE ROUND SIX RESULTS

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 10/118 defeated Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls Drive at Albert Park.

Bulls won the toss and elected to bat.

Fall of wickets for the Bulls was: 1-5 Archi Piffero, 2-59 Paul Bean, 3-73 Riley Meale, 4-111 Scott Meale, 5-113 Gus Smart, 6-116 Reid McTavish, 7-117 Roy Dunk, 8-117 Benjiman Piffero, 9-117 Harry Simons, 10-118 Benjamin Randall.

Wickets for the Bulls Drive were taken by Tony Reece 4, Aaron Lewis 1, Tom Damschke 1, Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope 2, Liam Drum 1, Kyle Lewis 1.

On the field for the Bulls Drive Aaron Lewis 1, Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope 2 and Liam Drum 1 all took catches as fielders.

Fall of wickets for Bulls Drive was: 1-5 John Stephens, 2-27 Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope, 3-34 Aaron Lewis, 4-37 Phillip Gay, 5-45 Joshua Ismay, 6-45 Tony Reece, 7-47 Tom Damschke, 8-48 Kyle Lewis, 9-52 Liam Drum, 10-55 Stanley Maeka.

Wickets for the Bulls were taken by Paul Bean 4, Riley Meale 1, Benjamin Randall 3 and Roy Dunk 2.

Fielding for the Bulls Reid McTavish took two catches as a fielder, Archi Piffero hit the stumps, Paul Bean, Riley Meale and Roy Dunk all took a catch as fielder each.

Grenfell Blues 9/191 defeated Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 9/150 at Lawson Oval in Grenfell.

Blues won the toss and elected to bat.

Fall of wickets for Grenfell: 1-52 Dave Wood, 2-67 Jaxon Greenaway, 3-83 Zachary Starr, 4-90 Riley Edwards, 5-134 Bailey Edwards, 6-137 Harrison Starr, 7-145 Caleb Haddin, 8-150 Luke Beasley, 9-184 Rhys Hughes.

Wickets for the Rams were taken by Jack Woods 1, Daniel Dovern 1, Ryder Dovern 4, Mohammed Alam 2 and Zabir Alam 1.

Jack Woods and a fill in both took two catches as fielders each.

Runs for the Rams were made by Daniel Woods 50, Zabir Alam 3, Jack Woods 55, Daniel Dovern 7, Ryder Dovern 2, Mohammed Alam 14 not out, Mitchell Schiller 5.

Fall of wickets for the Rams: 1-19 Zabir Alam, 2-94 Daniel Woods, 3-105 Daniel Dovern, 4-122 Ryder Dovern, 5-140 Jack Woods, 6-150 Mitchell Schiller, 7-150 Patrick Grady, 8-150 Liam Payne.

Wickets for the Blues were taken by Luke Beasley 1, Jaxon Greenaway 1, Zachary Starr 1, Riley Edwards 2 and Jethro Fenton 4.

Catches as fielders for the Blues were made by Harrison Starr 1, Caleb Haddin 1, Zachary Starr 1, Dave Wood 1 and Jethro Fenton 2.

The Criterion Bin Chickens forfeited to the Junee Stallions.

Murringo Mavericks Cricket 10/169 defeated Boorowa Big Bottles 10/145 at Cranfield Oval.

Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Mavericks were made by Muhummad Abubakar 45, Shannon McKinney 4, vice captain Peter Jolliffe 9, Colin Smith 11, Chris Howarth 15, captain Jamie Pullen 9, Craig Hambrook 1, Ben Howarth 1, Ben Howarth 3 not out.

Wickets for the Big Bottles were taken by Oliver Miller 1, vice captain Wil Stanley 3, Benjamin Klose 2 and captain Nathan Schofield 4.

Phil Coggins 1 and Kyle Pye 1 and Jacob Kennedy 2 took catches as fielders.

Harden Hornets 9/117 drew with Temora Shamrock Leprechauns 7/117 at Tim Doolan Oval.

Leprechauns won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Leprechauns were made by Dom Benett 16, Shubham Bhardwaj 11, captain Will Matthews 12, Ryan Kemp 20, Ash Kober 12 and Daniel Flack 38 not out.

Wickets for the Hornets were taken by Beau Bourlet 1, Dean Bourlet 2, Brody Steele 3, Ardy Abnett 1.

Runs for the Hornets were made by Shane Abnett 29, Brody Steele 8, Jack Glover 3, Dean Bourlet 18, Beau Bourlet 8, Beau Abnett 13, Ardy Abnett 13, Kelvin Brown 5 not out.

Wickets for the Leprechauns were taken by Shubham Bhardwaj 2, Daniel Flack 1, Dom Bennett 1, Ryan Kemp 1, Ash Kober 1 and Fill in 1.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers 8/137 defeated Temora Exies Renegades 10/136 at Nixon Park Oval 2, Temora.

B GRADE ROUND SEVEN DRAW

Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club vs Criterion Bin Chickens at Gus Smith Oval

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls vs Temora Shamrock Leprechauns

Boorowa Big Bottles vs Harden Hornets

Junee Stallions vs Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club

Temora Bowling Club Tigers B Grade vs Cootamundra Ex Service Club Bulls Drive

Temora Exies Renegades vs Grenfell Blues

A GRADE ROUND SIX RESULTS

The Boorowa Crocs forfeited to Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls.

Stockinbingal Cricket Club 10/105 were defeated by Temora Bowling Club Tigers at Stockinbingal Recreation Oval.

Temora Tigers won the toss and elected to bat.

Fall of Wickets for Tigers: 1-48 Zachary Oliver, 2-50 William Oliver, 3-52 Cody Lynch, 4-52 Jasper Connolly, 5-57 Matthew Gillard, 6-87 Edward Oliver, 8-114 Joshua McGregor, 9-117 Lachlan Robinson, 10-134 Braith Ruskin.

Wickets for Stockinbingal were taken by Jack Caldwell 1, Darion O'Toole 2, Brendan O'Callaghan 1, Adam Swanston 5.

Sam Annetts took two catches as fielder for the Stockinbingal, Darion O'Toole took an assisted runout and captain Nick Holt took three catches as wicket keeper and one assisted runout.

Fall of wickets for Stockingbingal were: 1-1 Bruce Webb, 2-10 Alasdair Sides, 3-17 Brendan O’Callaghan, 4-37 Nick Holt, 5-63 Jack Caldwell, 6-72 Sam Annetts, 7-93 Adam Swanston, 8-99 Lachlan Sedgwick, 9-105 Darion O’Toole, 10-105 Patrick Crawford.

Wickets for Temora were taken by Matthew Gillard 4, Cody Lynch 3, Zachary Oliver 1 and Joshua McGregor 2.

William Oliver took two catches as wicket keeper, Matthew Gillard took a catch as fielder, Zachary Oliver took two catches as fielder, Joshua McGregor and Jasper Connolly also took a catch as fielder each for Temora.

A GRADE ROUND SEVEN DRAW:

Stockinbingal Cricket Club vs Boorowa Crocs at Stockinbingal Recreation Oval.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers vs Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora.