A GRADE ROUND 4 RESULTS:

Cootamundra Ex-Services Club Bulls 10/109 defeated Temora Bowling Club Tigers 10/76 at Albert Park, Cootamundra.

Coota Bulls won the toss and elected to bat.

Captain Josh Purtell managed 10 runs before falling to a LBW bowled by Matthew Gillard, Ethan Birks put three on the scorecard before he was caught out by Joshua McGregor, Luke Burkrey was unlucky, being out for a duck thanks to the quick hands of William Oliver.

Oscar Roberts put 38 on the board before he fell to a catch by William Oliver, Ryan Connell got 27 runs before he was caught by Edward Oliver.

Joel Pearson had four runs before he got out to a LBW by Cody Lynch.

Mathew Brown scored 13 runs before he was caught by Phil Gillard. John Stevens was very unlucky getting out for a golden duck thanks to a LBW by William Oliver, Jonathan Pall scored three for Coota before he was bowled out by William Oliver with a fill-in player adding five to the tally before he too fell to William Oliver. Liam Drum managed five not out.

When it was the Tigers turn at the bat, opener William Oliver managed eight runs before he was caught out by the Coota fill-in, Sam Goesch only got two before he was caught by Ryan Connell following a bowl by Joel Pearson.

Pearson performed again, bowling out Edward Oliver on five runs, Cody Lynch put 17 on the board before Luke Berkrey caught him.

Matthew Gillard only managed six before the Coota fill in struck again catching him out, Joshua McGregor added 9 runs to the tally before Pearson caught him with Braith Ruskin adding two, caught by Pall, Jasper Connolly got in 6 runs before he was bowled out by Oscar Roberts, Mark White was bowled out by Purtell with 12 and Phil Gillard ended up on 9 not out.

The second A Grade match for the weekend between the Boorowa Crocs and Stockinbingal Cricket Club didn't go ahead with the Crocs forfeiting the match.

A GRADE ROUND 5 DRAW:

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls vs Stockinbingal Cricket Club at Albert Park in Cootamundra.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers vs Boorowa Crocs at Nixon Park Oval 2 in Temora.

B GRADE ROUND 4 RESULTS:

Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club 6/127 defeated Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 9/124.

Cootamundra Bulls won the toss and elected to bat.

Fall of wickets was 1/3 Wayd Millar, 2/37 Aaron Lewis, 3/88 Phillip Gay, 4/105 David Alexander, 5/105 Kevin DAMSCHKE, 6/106 Joshua Ismay, 7/111 Mark Elia, 8/111 Edward Petelo Tuala Talipope, 9/124 Rhys Mckay. Kyle Lewis finished up on 12 not out.

For the Mavericks Chris Howarth took two wickets, vice captain Peter Jolliffe took four wickets, Oscar Taylor took two wickets and Aidan Mesa took one. Stewart Stennett hit the stumps twice, captain Jamie Pullen took two catches, Jolliffe and Taylor took one catch each.

Fall of wickets for the Mavericks was 1/16 Shannon McKinney, 2/28 Colin Smith, 3/37 Jamie Pullen, 4/49 Jack Evans, 5/64 Peter Jolliffe and 6/68 Oscar Taylor. Stewart Stennett ended up on 54 not out and Chris Howarth on 6 not out.

Temora Exies Renegades 10/92 were defeated by Junee Stallions 10/185 at Nixon Park Oval 2 in Temora.

Grenfell Blues 10/209 were defeated by Boorowa Big Bottles 4/233 at Lawson Oval in Grenfell.

Boorowa won the toss and elected to bat.

The fall of wickets for the Blue Bottles was 1/116 Tim Suttor, 2/183 Nathan Schofield, 3/183 Liam Birks and 4/233 Jamie Golden with Mark Birks finishing up on 19 not out. Runs for the Big Bottles finished up with Nathan Schofield on 60, Tim Suttor on 75, Jamie Golden on 63.

Fall of wickets for Grenfell was 1/6 Dave Wood, 2/55 'player', 3/67 Jaxon Greenaway, 4/160 'player', 5/175 'player', 6/191 Riley Edwards, 7/195 Bailey Edwards, 8/195 Angus Taylor, 9/206 Luke Beasley and 10/209 'player'. A fill in finished up on 14 not out.

On the field wickets were taken by captain Wil Stanley with 2, Cameron Johnston with 2, Liam Birks with 1, Tim Suttor with 1 and Nathan Schofield with 4. Mark Birks took a catch, Jamie Golden took a catch as wicket keeper, with Liam Birks and Tim Suttor both took catches.

The Temora Shamrock Leprechauns forfeited their match against the Criterion Bin Chickens.

The game between the Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club 10/132 and Temora Bowling Club Tigers 10/132 ended in a draw.

Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl.

Runs for the Rams went to Liam Miller 15, Justin Boyd 16, James Payne 19, Daniel Dovern 58, Nicholas Mcraye 3, Zabir Alam 6, Kiana Dovern 2 and Ryder Dovern 2 not out.

The fall of wickets was 1/0 Jack woods, 2/24 Justin Boyd, 3/43 Liam Miller, 4/53 James Payne, 5/56 Nicholas Mcraye, 6/76 Zabir Alam, 7/95 Kiana Dovern, 8/116 Jack Apps, 9/116 Patrick Grady, 10/132 Daniel Dovern.

On the field wickets were taken by Liam Miller 1, James Payne 2, Justin Boyd 1, Jack Woods 1, Ryder Dovern 2, Jack Apps 2 and Kiana Dovern 1. Daniel Dovern took a catch, James Payne took two catches, Justin Boyd took two catches and Jack Woods and Zabir Alam both took one catch each.

The Harden Hornets 6/164 defeated Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 6/163 at Tim Doolan Oval in Harden.

The Bulls won the toss and elected to bat.

On the field Beau Bourlet took three wickets, Tim Macfarlane took two wickets and Jayden Steele took one wicket.

With the bat the Hornets ended up with runs by Danny Arabin on 29 retired out, Dean Bourlet 24, Tim Macfarlane 38, Brody Steele 19, Jayden Steele 19 not out and Kelvin Brown 22 not out.

B GRADE ROUND 5 DRAW:

Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club vs Temora Exies Renegades at Cranfield Oval in Young.

Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls vs Harden Hornets at Clarke Oval in Young.

Temora Shamrock Leprechauns vs Murringo Mavericks Cricket Club at the Soccer Ground in Temora.

Boorowa Big Bottles vs Criterion Bin Chickens at the Boorowa Sports Ground.

Junee Stallions vs Grenfell Blues at Burns Park in Junee.

Temora Bowling Club Tigers vs Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls at The Oval in Temora.