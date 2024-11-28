The YPS girls’ cricket team competed in the state finals last Wednesday.

The girls and their families all supported the Paint the School Purple Day back at school by buying and wearing purple ribbons.

The day started with our semi-final against Artarmon Public School.

Young bowled and fielded well, holding Artarmon to 110 runs in their 25 overs.

Wickets were taken by Mackenzie (2/13 off 5 overs), Matilda (1/16) and Eliza (1/16 plus two catches).

Unfortunately, Artamon’s bowling was too strong and we were all out for 56.

Despite the result, our girls should be very proud of their efforts against a very impressive Sydney team.

After lunch, in the play-off for third place, Young played Wellington Public School.

YPS batted strongly finishing 3/175 after 25 overs.

Top scorers were Scarlett (retired 40 not out off 37 balls), Matilda 24 and Sybil, who carried her bat (batted the whole innings) in hot conditions for 39 not out.

In reply, Wellington was only able to make 92 in their 25 overs.

Wicket takers were Eliza (2/18 off four overs) and Matilda (1/13 off 2).

Mackenzie was also impressive with 0/10 off 5 overs.

Huge congratulations to the YPS girls for placing 3rd overall in the state.

It is a remarkable achievement being only the second year we have entered a team in the competition.

All the girls showed outstanding enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

Thank you to families and friends for their ongoing support throughout the season, and in Bathurst in particular.

Big thanks to in-school coach, Mr Scelly, game-day coach and umpire Daniel Woods, and our fabulous scorers Monique Woodward and Jenny Platt.

Dimity Houston | Girls’ Cricket Manager