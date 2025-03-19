Harden is in for a great season of rugby with the Red Devils and She Devils deep into their second month of pre-season training.

Pre-season started on the 4th of February, with the numbers moving up as time has past to the impressive current lineup.

Before the season starts, both teams are gearing up for the Travla Boorowa Beer and Rugby festival which is on next Saturday.

Both teams have had impressive turnouts for training, with the teams consisting of a mixture of new and returning players.

Some young players are legacies at the club with fathers and uncles having played before them.

The teams have been restructured following the retirement of a few veteran players, with the new faces helping at filling the gaps left.

Coach Jack Alcorn is optimistic for the season saying "if everything reflected in training pans out, we are looking hopeful."

Jack also wanted urge any community members who have time and wish to volunteer at the home games to contact him, Charlie Brown or message the teams Facebook page.