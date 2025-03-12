It's getting to crunch time and the Goldilocks need a few extra legends to ensure a very successful season for 2025.

Please share this around, and head to pre-season training Friday nights 6.30pm at the Boorowa Rec Ground (will shift to Tues + Thurs in March).

Trial vs Yass and Albury - March 22nd

Beer and Rugby Festival - March 29th

Season Starts - April 12th

Get involved, let's see the numbers double this Friday night.

For more information, slide into our DMs, or call in and see the fabulous staff at the Boorowa Hotel.

ONE MENS SPOT LEFT

It's going to be a huge day at the Travla Boorowa Beer and Rugby Festival on March 29.

First game at 11am and the boat race for coveted Boorowa Hotel Beer and Rugby Festival Beer Tap Trophy at 6pm.

The women's draw is full with a team on the waiting list but we have room for one more mens XV's team.

FB Message the club if your team needs a game to prep for the 2025 season.

