The Travla Boorowa Beer and Rugby Festival is set to bring a massive day of hard-hitting action, cold Travlas, and good times to the region.

With 16 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams converging on Boorowa, this festival is all about celebrating the best of grassroots rugby.

The action kicks off at 11.00am, with the final game wrapping up at 5.30pm.

Each team will play three games, giving them the chance to hone their skills before kicking back with an ice-cold Travla—some may say Australia’s favourite lager.

The draw will be published in next weeks paper.

Teams Taking the Field

The men’s competition will see Boorowa Goldies, Cooma Red Devils, Cowra Eagles, Griffith Blacks, Harden Red Devils, Parkes Boars, Taralga Tigers, Uni Norths Owls, Wagga Ag College, Young Yabbies, and Queanbeyan Whites battle it out in 20-minute, 15-a-side games.

In the women’s division, Boorowa Goldilocks, Cooma Red Devils, Griffith Blacks, Parkes Boars, Uni Norths Owls, Wagga Ag College, Wests Canberra Rugby Club, Young Yabbies, Queanbeyan Whites, and Cowra Eagles will compete in 15-minute, 10-a-side matches.

Referees Needed!

With so many teams in action, the festival is calling on referees to help out. If you're keen to be part of the day, contact the club via Facebook Messenger to get involved.

After-Party at Boorowa Hotel

Once the final whistle blows, it’s time to celebrate!

The official after-party at the Boorowa Hotel will be rocking with a Red, White and Blue theme.

It's a Tariff-Free Zone, so good times are free with live music and nutbush city limits!

Whether you’re a player, spectator, or just looking for a great night out, it’s set to be a legendary finish to an epic day of rugby.

Get ready for big hits, cold beers, and good vibes—this is a day no rugby fan should miss!