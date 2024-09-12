What a day for the Young Lions. On top of our third grade men becoming Minor Premiers, the first grade men have defeated Lake Albert to take out third place.

Both teams will now play in the first week of finals in Wagga next week.

Congratulations to all our players and thank you for the support throughout the year.

ROUND 18 RESULTS

First grade vs Lake Albert at Rawlings Park, Young came home the winners 3-0.

Second grade vs Lake Albert at Rawlings Park didn't have the result they'd hoped for going down 0-2.

Third grade vs Wagga United secured their spot as the Minor Premiers in the Wagga Wagga Football Association Blake Trophy beating out United 5-0 at Hall Bros oval on Saturday.

The Women's side had a bye last weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

First Grade vs Lake Albert Soccer Club at Rawlings Park on Saturday September 14, kick off at 6.15pm.

Third Grade vs South Wagga Football Club at Rawlings Park on Saturday September 14, kick off at 2.15pm.

PLAYER'S PLAYER

Flemings Property Services Players Player Round 17

Makekadi Mining Services Women’s - Kahlia Bannister

Taylor Plumbing and Gasfitting Third Grade Men’s - Moey Elhenday

NRG Fitness Centre Second Grade Men’s - Blake Thompson

Trimech Pty Ltd First Grade Men’s - Adam ‘Wingback’ Galvin

Congratulations to all players.