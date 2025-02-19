FIRST GRADE:

Trimech Pty Ltd 1st grade starting the Riverina Cup with a 6-0 win over Tolland on Saturday in Wagga.

Goal scorers - Cam Heidtmann, Mitch Cameron x 2, Clancy Hislop x 2, Duncan Cameron

We would also like to congratulate Tom, Dean, Knox and Ralph who played their first game for the Young Lions.

Another big congratulation to Henry MacIver and Riley Wilder, two of our juniors who were in the winning Third grade team last year.

These boys made their 1st grade debut on Saturday.

UNDER 18s:

Congratulations to these boys who played in our first ever Under 18s team.

The boys played well and came away with a 1-1 draw.

Goal scored by Noah Ryan.

We look forward to seeing what Matt and Ky can put together with these boys this year!

A big thank you to Taylor Plumbing and Gasfitting who are the Under 18s team sponsor this year.

The under 18s and 1st grade will now welcome two strong Griffith teams to Young on Saturday 8th March for Round 3 of the Riverina Cup.