The Young Lions Soccer Club third grade men's side will be playing in the grand final of the Football Wagga Blake Trophy.

The boys will be playing at McDonald Park this Saturday, headlining a huge day of finals from Under 12s through to the Third Grade matchup which will kick off at 7.30pm.

The Lions took out the minor premiership having won 13 of the 17 games played throughout the season with the team now facing off against South Wagga Football Club.

The side made it into the Grand Final following a 2-1 win over South Wagga on Saturday September 14 at Rawlings Park.

This is made all the more impressive when you find out that the team comprises of a number of players under the age of 17, who also played in the Young Lions Soccer Club junior season throughout the year with very impressive results in the inter-town competition.

The boys have had some very significant wins including a 5 to nil win over Junee, 8 to nil win over Wagga United and a 7 to nil win over Leeton, putting the side in a fantastic position over South Wagga.

The two sides have met three times throughout the season so far with one draw, one loss and one win. Having had last weekend off while South Wagga had to fight for their spot in the final against Hanwood the Lions should have the upper hand in the match, on top of having won every game since the last time the two sides met in round 13.

For the Third Grade side their results throughout the season have been:

Round 1 - Young 1 - 2 Lake Albert

Round 2 - South Wagga 1 - 1 Young

Round 3 - Young 3 - 0 Leeton

Round 4 - Charles Sturt 0 - 6 Young

Round 5 - Young 5 - 0 Junee

Round 6 - Henwood Park 1 - 6 Young

Round 7 - Wagga United 0 - 8 Young

Round 8 - Tumut 3 - 3 Young

Round 9 - Young 3 - 0 Cootamundra

Round 10 - Tolland 0 - 7 Young

Round 11 - Young 3 - 2 Hanwood

Round 12 - BYE

Round 13 - Young 1 - 2 South Wagga

Round 14 - Young 1 - 0 Leeton

Round 15 - Young 3 - 0 Charles Sturt

Round 16 - Junee 0 - 3 Young

Round 17 - Young 4 - 1 Henwood Park

Round 18 - Young 5 - 0 Wagga United

Semi Finals - Young 2 - 1 South Wagga

Anyone who can't make it to the game at McDonald Park can watch the game which will be live streamed by Watch Football Wagga Wagga LIVE on Bar TV Sports, but for those who will be attending in person kids 11 and under will have free entry, 12 and over $10, seniors card holders $5. EFTPOS is available at the gate and the Cootamundra Strikers Soccer Club will be managing the canteen selling food and drinks.

No alcohol is permitted into the venue or sold through the event.

We at the Young Witness, along with the rest of Young wish the Lions the best of luck this Saturday.