The National Cherry Festival Committee is delighted to announce the return of one of the festival’s most adored family events with the Cherry Twirl Competition, taking place Sunday 7 December at 12pm on the main stage in Anderson Park, Young.

Open to children aged 0-10 years, this fun and friendly competition invites young participants to twirl, spin and show off their very best moves.

No rehearsals or group performances are needed, simply enter on the day, dress in your best cherry-inspired outfit and enjoy the moment!

Families can register at the Cherry Twirl Registration Table, located beside the main stage, from 11am on the day of the event.

The competition runs for approximately 20 minutes.

To add to the excitement, prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed Boy and Best Dressed Girl across two age categories: 0 to 4 and 5 to 10 years.

Cherry-themed costumes are encouraged and always add to the colour and excitement of the event.

For more information, please contact the Hilltops Council Tourism & Events Team on 1800 628 233, via email at events@hilltops.nsw.gov.au or visit www.nationalcherryfestival.com.au.

Families can also collect programs from the Young Visitor Information Centre.