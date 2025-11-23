Following calls to do so the NSW Government has announced it has passed legislation enshrining a standard non-parole period of 25 years for the murder of a current or former partner.

The public has been calling for tougher sentences for partner homicide with the increase of incidents over the past few years.

The NSW Government has said this is the first time in Australia a specific non-parole eriod for intimate partner homicide has been legislated.

"Reflecting the gravity of the crime, the 25 year standard non-parole period is among the highest of any offence in NSW," Attorney General Michael Daley said.

"Murder carries a standard non-parole period of 20 years."

The reform represents a 25 per cent increase and according to the Government aligns intimate partner murder with other offences that attract the state's most severe sentencing standards, such as the murder of a child or public officials acting in the course of their duties.

The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences) Bill 2025 passed NSW Parliament last Tuesday night and amended the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 following the extraordinary advocacy of Tabitha Acret whose daughter Mackenzie Anderson was tragically murdered by her former partner in 2022.

"I thank Tabitha Acret for her courage and advocacy," Mr Daley said.

"She has endured something no parent should.

"Homicide is the most horrific form of domestic and family violence.

"It's vital that sentencing reflects the gravity of this crime, and its impact on victims' families and the broader community.

"This important change means domestic violence killers will be subject to the highest non-parole periods available in NSW."

The Government acknowledged the murder of a current or former intimate partner is a heinous crime that causes profound harm to victims, families and communities.

"This legislation ensures our laws reflect both the severity of these offences and their devastating impact," Minister for the Prevention of Domestiv Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said.

"The passing of this important piece of legislation sends a strong message that we will hold perpetrators to account for intimate partner homicide.

"Increasing the standard non-parole period aligns with community expectations and reflects the gravity of the crime."

In the five years to June 2025, 59 people in NSW were murdered by a current or former intimate partner with 42 of those people women.

"This reform builds on the Minns Labor Government's ongoing commitment to ensure the justice system protects victim-survivors of domestic and family violence and holds perpetrators to account," Ms Harrison said.

"I want to thank Tabitha for her powerful advocacy, helping us make New South Wales a safer place.

"We know there is more work to do, especially to stop the violence before it starts and we will continue to listen to and work with advocates, experts and victim-survivors to do this."