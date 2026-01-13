At the end of last year the NSW Government released the NSW Primary Industries Workforce Strategy 2025–2030.

This revised strategy outlines a clear vision for profitable, sustainable and innovative agriculture, forestry and fishing industries - supported by a capable, diverse and future-ready workforce.

The strategy was developed through consultation with industry, government, education and training providers, researchers and the community, including through a public consultation process earlier in 2025.

The development of the Strategy is an outcome of the NSW Government election commitment to hold a NSW Agriculture Workforce Roundtable.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW DPIRD) Deputy Secretary Agriculture & Biosecurity, Rachel Connell said the Strategy provides a roadmap for government, industry and stakeholders to collectively address workforce challenges and seize opportunities for growth.

“Our primary industries are the backbone of regional economies,” Ms Connell said.

“This Strategy helps ensure we have the skilled, adaptable and diverse workforce needed to drive innovation and sustainability into the future.”

The Strategy outlines three key priority areas for government, industry and stakeholders to focus their efforts, these include:

Improving business management, adaptability and innovation;

Fostering a diverse workforce that is accessible across NSW;

Building on careers and capabilities in primary industries.

The Strategy also includes details on the range of initiatives currently being delivered across NSW Government to help support the primary industries workforce.

Ms Connell said feedback through public consultation backed the proposed Strategy, with the majority of respondents supporting the key areas of focus.

Feedback highlighted the Strategy’s importance in shaping a sustainable, skilled workforce that meets the future needs of NSW’s primary industries.

“With NSW’s primary industries sector achieving a record Gross Value of Production (GVP) of $25.5 billion 2024/25, the sector stands as a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation,” Ms Connell said.

“NSW DPIRD will continue working closely with industry and stakeholders to build on existing programs and develop new initiatives that strengthen workforce capability and support a strong, productive primary industries sector.”

For more information and to view the Primary Industries Workforce Strategy, please visit – https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/agriculture/nsw-primary-industries-workforce-strategy-20252030