The Young Society of Artist Inc are preparing for and organizing a very busy program for February & March in the lead up to the 2026 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.

Anyone with an interest in Visual Arts are most welcome to join any of YSA’S planned activities.

Entry Forms are now available for the 18th Annual Sculpture Wood & Big Art Exhibition.

This event promises inspiration and a celebration of artistic expression in the heart of Young.

Discover an impressive array of sculptures, woodwork, and large-scale artworks across the exhibition, showcasing the talent and craftsmanship of local and regional artists Official Opening Young Town Hall ~ Wednesday, 18th March 2026 at 7p.m Ongoing Exhibition ~ 19th March – 29th March 2026 9am to 4.30pm

Entries close Friday the 27th February 2026

Entries are now open for the 2026 Youth Exhibition “Artistic Aspirations”

Entry into the Young Society of Artists Youth Art Exhibition, is free and open to all young people aged between 12–24 years of age who currently living, study or working in the Hilltops Shire, or have studied in the Hilltops Shire in the past four years.

This is not a competition however the benefits include:

- Portfolio Enhancement – A publicly recognized participation certificate serves as an excellent addition to any student's career application portfolio.

Entry forms for both exhibitions are available from the Southern Cross Cinema, Young Town Hall, Young Visitors Centre & Can be downloaded from Young Society of Artists.org

Also available is Hilltops Off the Beaten Track programs hobtrack.hilltopsarts.org

Both Exhibitions will be a part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail.

Burrangong Gallery “Summer Exhibition” will continually change throughout the summer months with a collection of works by YSA members to inspire locals and visitors alike. Open until 27th Feb 2026.

A new exhibition the first to open in the leadup to the 2026 Hilltops of the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail, opens on March 1st with the Photography, Pyrography and Porcelain Exhibition.

Showcasing the artistic talents of the members of Young Society of Artists Inc. and the Young Camera Club, enjoy a stunning collection of works, including photography, pyrography, and porcelain painting.

This exhibition is an important part of the 2026 Hilltops off the Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail.

The diversity of art makes it a standout display for locals and visitors who love culture and creativity.

YSA activities are an important part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural trail for information about the trail.

Entry forms are available from the Southern Cross Cinema, Young Town Hall, Young Visitors Centre.