Wednesday the ladies played in the PH Golf medley single stableford competition.

The best ladies were Helen Hamblin who was 2nd with 36pts on a countback collecting 9 balls, Chris Keevil was 4th with 36pts and collecting 5 balls, Ros Anderson was 6th collecting 2 balls and 21 ladies played.

Saturday was the the first round of the Hilltops Vegetation summer competition.

Bryan Dorman Transport sponsors the weekly vouchers, with last week's winner Justine Makeham finishing on 37pts and runner-up was Amanda McAlister on 36pts on a c/b from Trish Miller, Michele Blizzard and Chris Keevil balls went to 31pts and we had 21 ladies.

Sunday we had our end of season presentation and luncheon.

Wednesday results:

Best Scratch Scores - A grade Liz Harding 85, B grade Cathy Aiken 94 and C grade Estelle Roberts 100.

Consistently Estelle Roberts, Eclectic A grade Liz Harding 62.7, B grade Estelle Roberts 60.45 and C grade Sue Sinclair 71.2. Birdies

A grade Liz Harding 11, B grade Sandra Holmes 3 and C grade Betty Stanton and Mylan Davidson 2 each.

Gobbles A grade Michele Blizzard 6, B grade Sandra Holmes 4 and C grade Betty Stanton 4.

Weekend results -

Best Scratch Scores - A grade Rachel Dorman and Liz Harding 83, B grade Cathy Aiken 93 and C grade Cathy Marshal 100.

Consistently Liz Harding, Eclectic A grade Liz Harding 55.7, B grade Estelle Roberts 62.45 and C grade Cathy Johnson 74.95.

Birdies A grade Liz Harding 22, B grade Noela Hardman 4 and C grade Mylan Davidson and Mel Webb 1 each.

Gobbles A grade Michele Blizzard 11, B grade Noela Hardman and Marg Kinlyside 4 each and C grade Betty Stanton 4.

Greatest reduction in handicap sponsored by The Lady Golfers Mylan Davidson 7.9.

Midweek match play winner Liz Harding and runner-up Lorraine Regan sponsored by Ros Anderson.

The Wirral cup sponsored by Helen Spencer is yet to be decided.