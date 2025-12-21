Preparations are in full swing for the 2026 Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops Region.

Three ambassadors are scheduled to visit the area, contributing their time to assist residents and visitors in commemorating this annual event.

The National Australia Day Council enlists numerous Australia Day Ambassadors, who willingly volunteer their time to participate in ceremonies nationwide.

Their aim is to instill a sense of pride and celebration within local communities during Australia Day.

Hilltops Council is delighted to share that Mel Thomas is scheduled to visit Boorowa, Khushaal Vyas will be in Harden and Warwick Nowland will be making a visit to Young.

Mel Thomas – Boorowa

Mel Thomas is a leading advocate for youth empowerment and women’s safety, and the Founder and CEO of KYUP! Project - a national self-worth and violence-prevention organisation that has reached more than 40,000 young people across Australia.

Since launching KYUP! in 2013, Mel has partnered with over 40 regional councils, NSW Government, NSW Police and PCYC to deliver programs that build confidence, strengthen boundaries and teach practical safety skills.

As an Australia Day Ambassador, Mel celebrates the strength, diversity and generosity of Australians while acknowledging the challenges we must overcome - particularly around women’s safety.

For her, being Australian means resilience, fairness and showing up for one another.

Through her platform, she empowers the next generation to know their worth and stand strong, because when young people feel valued and confident, everything changes.

When asked 'What makes you proud to be Australian or what is the ultimate show of ‘Aussie spirit’ ‘Mateship’ for you?'

"The ultimate Aussie spirit is about looking out for each other, whether in a crisis, through everyday kindness, or by standing by your mates no matter what. It’s also about resilience, humility, fairness, humour, and volunteering- getting through challenges with a fair go and a laugh,” she said.

Khushaal Vyas – Harden

Khushaal Vyas is a respected human rights lawyer, social commentator and not-for-profit leader whose work champions fairness, inclusion and opportunity for young Australians.

A finalist in the 2025 Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Awards, Khushaal has built a career dedicated to protecting vulnerable workers and amplifying diverse voices.

Khushaal is also a prominent voice in public discourse, contributing commentary on law reform, social justice and diversity to leading publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, ABC, Guardian, Crikey, Pedestrian and Indian Link.

His advocacy reflects a deep belief in the power of dialogue and representation to drive systemic change.

When asked 'What makes you proud to be Australian or what is the ultimate show of ‘Aussie spirit’ ‘Mateship’ for you?'

“Australian generosity," he said.

"I remember growing up and seeing Australia take the lead in donating and rebuilding in the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami.

"It’s something we see time and again during bushfires, COVID, floods – everything.

"Where adversity often tears people apart, the heart of Australia is on show during our most trying times.

"That’s what makes us special.”

Warwick Nowland - Young

Warwick Nowland is driven by a belief that everyone has the potential to achieve greatness.

A two-time FIM Endurance World Champion and winner of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race, Warwick’s career is a testament to resilience, adaptability and the pursuit of excellence.

Growing up in Quirindi, NSW, Warwick’s journey began far from the global racing circuits where he would later make history.

After moving to Sydney as a teenager to complete a motor-mechanic apprenticeship, a serious road accident changed his trajectory, igniting a passion for competitive racing.

From local Australian championships to the international stage, Warwick competed in British Superbike, AMA events in the USA, and ultimately dominated endurance racing.

His crowning achievements include two World Championships (2000 and 2002) and leading the Chinese-backed Zongshen Suzuki Team to its first world title - a milestone that elevated Australia’s profile in global motorsport.

As an Australia Day Ambassador, Warwick brings a message of perseverance, self-belief and community spirit.

For him, being Australian means embracing mateship, diversity and the courage to chase big dreams.

Looking ahead, Warwick remains passionate about empowering others - on the track, on the court and in life - proving that success is not just about winning, but about inspiring others to reach their potential.

For more information about our Ambassadors and Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops visit: www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/australia-day/