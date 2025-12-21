A simple idea inspired by family values and community spirit has grown into a successful Christmas giving initiative at YoungStars Early Learning Centre.

YoungStars educator Tori Apps said her desire to give back was shaped by watching generations of her family support others in need.

“Growing up I have always been so proud to watch my family give back to the community, with my mum and dad, Simone and Richard Apps, and my grandparents, David and Valerie Patterson, being so involved within our community and helping out those in need,” she said.

“Now that I am in a position where I can start helping others, I take any opportunity I can to do so.”

Tori said the idea for a giving tree came after learning about the Angel Tree organisation last year.

“I was inspired when I learnt about the Angel Tree organisation and I wanted to do something similar, so I set up our Christmas tree and reached out to the community,” she said.

With eight years’ experience in early childhood education, Tori said her work had allowed her to build strong connections with local families and children.

“Within my eight years of working in early childhood education I have been able to form so many wonderful connections with those in our community,” she said.

“I care so deeply for the children I work with, and I want to do all I can to make sure they are safe, healthy and of course loved.”

She said while she had always tried to help families in need, she realised greater impact could be made by working together.

“For those I have cared for who may have been in need more than others, I have always wanted to help as much as I can through donations and support in various ways,” she said.

“But I realised I couldn’t do it all on my own if I wanted to help as many children and families as possible.”

This year marked the second consecutive year YoungStars has run its giving tree, with donations supporting the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre.

Tori said the response from the community had been overwhelming.

“This year is YoungStars’ second year in a row of doing our giving tree, and we have been overwhelmed with the amount of wonderful gifts donated by our beautiful families and even those outside of the YoungStars community who have reached out wanting to give to our tree,” she said.

“I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve.”

She also acknowledged the broader community effort, noting several local businesses had launched similar initiatives.

“I am amazed at how many other local businesses are doing the same around town, including my cousins down at MBS, Bradley, Nathan, Lachlan and Hannah,” she said.

“I’m sure they were also inspired by our beloved Pa David and Nanny Val.”

All gifts collected through the YoungStars giving tree have now been delivered to the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre, with the initiative being described as a great success and a strong example of community generosity during the festive season.