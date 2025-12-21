Police in the Hume district are preparing for a significant increase in patrols and enforcement with the upcoming Christmas and New Year double demerit period.

The high-visibility operation is scheduled to run from December 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026 (inclusive).

Inspector Ben Granger, the Officer in Charge of the Hume Police District, confirmed that police will be out in force across local roads.

"We look at road safety—busy roads—people need to make sure they plan their trip proactively and plan their rest stops, so they're prepared, because fatigue is one of the leading causes of crashes," he said.

Police have identified key behaviours that will be targeted over the holiday break.

"A number of operations will be running... and we will be targeting drink and drug driving, distractions while driving—for example, use of mobile phones—driving fatigued, and dangerous driving and behaviours which put the safety of road users at risk," he said.

The Inspector emphasised that preventing fatigue is a shared responsibility between police and the community. He provided a checklist of steps for all motorists to follow.

To avoid driving fatigued, motorists should:

Get quality sleep before driving.

Avoid driving at night when your body will naturally want to sleep.

Arrange to share the driving.

Avoid long drives after work.

Plan to take regular breaks from driving.

Find out if any medicine you are taking may affect your driving.

Know the early warning signs of fatigue.

"Plan to take regular breaks from driving... get quality sleep, avoid driving at night when your body will naturally want to sleep. We need the community to help us keep the roads safe," he said.

If you witness unsafe driving over the Christmas period please reach out to local police, Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or in the case of an emergency please call 000

Young Police Station (02) 6382 8199

Boorowa Police Station (02) 6381 3700

Harden Police Station (02) 6381 3720