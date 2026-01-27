Tuesday's social round was won by Kaye Jasprizza with 29 nett.

Runner up was Nigel Willett on 37 nett.

Kaye lost nine shots for her effort.

Thursday's winner was Jake Searle on 51 nett.

Second going to Nigel Willett on 53 nett.

Jake had one birdie gobble and one gobble.

Sunday was a stroke event with the least putts.

Nigel Willett was the winner with 55 nett.

Rod Pratt was second with 57 nett.

The least putts went to Lindsay Sheather with 25 putts.

Barry Hazlegrove and Rod had a birdie each and Nigel had two gobbles.

Sponsor of the week was Tegra.

Memberships are now due.

Tipperary's AGM will be held at the Clubhouse on the 8th February at approximately 12 noon.

VERA MCMILLAN