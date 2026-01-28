Bowlers appreciated the cooler conditions on Thursday with 16 players on the green.

All four games of Pairs were closely contested with the highest winning margin being 8 shots.

The vouchers went to Brian McNair and Jonno Watson for their 21–13 win.

The other winning teams and their scores were Jim McQuade and Ivor Watkiss 22–18, Harold Anderson and Glen Benson 24–20 and Albert Carter and Tony Ruhl 25–23.

None of the winning margins was the one required to win the jackpot.

Play for Saturday was moved to the morning and with many players committed to play on Sunday there was just one game of triples played.

In that game Albert Carter, Brad Allen and George Somerville scored a 19–14 win over Milan Brankovic, Greg Woods and Cliff Traynor.

The committee had planned a full day of bowls for Sunday 25th January and with the forecast temperature of 40 degrees plans were put in place to shorten the games and ensure the players were off the greens by 1.30 pm.

This change of plan was accepted by all but one of the nominated teams and a replacement team was found so that 18 teams of Pairs were on the greens just after 9 am and they had completed their three games by 1.30 pm.

The games were played as 3 Bowl Pairs over 12 ends and after the games were completed the players were provided with a barbecue lunch.

Prizemoney was awarded after lunch.

There were three teams that won their three games.

The overall winners were Jonathan Watson and David Quigley with 3 wins and a margin of 41 shots.

Second place went to Sheila and Cliff Traynor with 3 wins and a margin of 39 shots.

David Ward and George Somerville were third with 3 wins and a margin of 24 shots.

Prizes for the highest margin in each game went to: Harold Anderson and Joe Read for Game 1, Ted Loader and Mark Anderson for Game 2 and Lisa and Russell Boyd for Game 3.

The Bowls Committee would like to thank all the players who participated with special thanks to the teams from Cootamundra and Harden who supported the tournament.

Thanks to Damien for having the greens in such good condition and for having them ready for a 9 am start.

Thanks also to Col Chapman and Tony Ruhl for their work on the barbecue and to Carlie, Gary and the other staff members for their work on the day.

By now many of our registered bowlers will be aware that the club will only be fielding two Open Pennant sides this year.

There are significant changes being made to the organisation of Open Pennants in our area and the details of draws for our sides have not yet been advised to the club.

Information concerning the Club Pairs Championships for 2025–26 will be on the notice board this week.

Individual players will also be advised of the relevant dates by text message.

CLIFF TRAYNOR