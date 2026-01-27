On 20th January at the Services Club the 2026 Young Country Education Foundation scholarship recipients who were available met to receive their certificates with their families.

From the amount of happy chat, their voyage has certainly begun and they are looking forward to the year ahead.

Altogether CEF gave out $40000 to some 40 students and this would not have been possible without the generous support of the many community members and businesses in Young who help make this possible.

Young CEF president Colin Hardwick