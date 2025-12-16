It was a record breaking 75th National Cherry Festival with Chinese delegates welcomed by Hilltops Council, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack.

Council has welcomed the outstanding success of the event that drew in excess of 20,000 people while strengthening international relationships as well as the significant economic benefit to the area.

“This year’s milestone festival not only attracted thousands of visitors to Young, but also highlighted the Hilltops region’s growing profile on the global stage, particularly through the presence of a high level delegation from the People’s Republic of China,” Hilltops Council said.

Mayor Brian Ingram and the other dignitaries welcomed Chinese Consul General Wang Yu, Consul Zhang Hong, Consul Mr Ye Wei, Consul Zhang Han, Vice Consul Ji Yang and Vice Consul Lu Ji.

The Consul General arrived in Australia a year ago with his visit to the Cherry Capital his first visit to a rural area.

“The Hilltops region was showcased to our visitors, with fresh cherry pies and cherry wine delivered to dignitatries at Council Chambers,” Council said.

The cherry wine was produced at Ballinaclash and served by Cath Mullany who was joined by acting CEO of SWS Bank Jason Smith, Aurdrey Liu from Grove Estate Wines and Chair of the Hilltops Wine Association and owner and producer of Barwang Wines James Bowman.

“Consul General Wang Yu emphasised the enduring historical and cultural bonds between China and the Hilltops region,” Hilltops Council said.

“During the visit the Consul General presented gifts to the town of Young and the Lambing Flat Chinese Tribute Garden, reinforcing the deep and respectful ties shared between our communities.”

Joining with Ms Cooke and Mr McCormack were other government representatives, including Minister for Multiculturalism, Jobs and Tourism, Lands and Property and Sports Stephen Kamper.

Multicultural NSW provided $100,000 in a grant to the committee that allowed the first ever Multicultural Fiesta on the Friday of the Cherry Festival, as Minister of the department, Mr Kamper was very pleased to see how the funding had been used.

“My huge congratulations to everyone involved in this year’s fantastic 75th National Cherry Festival,” Mr Kamper said.

“I was delighted to join the festivities, meet with small business owners, locals and tourists and sample the delicious produce on offer.

“It was another boost for Young’s small businesses, visitor economy and wider community and I’m proud that my agency, Multicultural NSW, could support this year’s festival.

“It was a fantastic weekend for Young and regional NSW, and producers, business owners and visitors alike.”

According to Council local producers, including Ballinaclas, had more than 1,500 visitors by lunchtime on Saturday.

“With visitors flocking to pick cherries, enjoy local wines and savour the best of Hilltops produce,” Council said.

“The festival showcased the heritage, vibrancy and diversity of Young and the wider Hilltops region, with the Multicultural Fiesta, community parade, live entertainment, food and produce stalls and the tireless spirit of local volunteers drawing praise from all corners.”

Hilltops Council wants to extend their sincere thanks to the many people who made the festival such a success including:

- The Corporate and Community team and the Open Spaces crew for their dedication, passion and behind the scenes organisation

- volunteers, entertainers, stallholdres and parade participants, whose energy brought the festival to life

- sponsors and partners, including the NSW Government’s Stronger Together program

- local businesses who showcased the very best of the region

“The 75th National Cherry Festival has reinforced the Hilltops region’s reputation as a premier tourism destination and an agricultural powerhouse, while also strengthening international friendships that we hope will grow well into the future,” Council said.

“Hilltops Council looks forward to building on this success as we continue to promote our region, our producers and our community on the national and international stage.”