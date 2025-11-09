At its meeting held on 31 October the Young Hospital Auxiliary agreed to purchase equipment for the Hospital totalling nearly $13,000.

The equipment included the purchase of a chair to help move injured or unwell patients between the ward and the Medical Imaging Department, an additional treatment chair and IV stands for the Oncology Department and a 2 seater lounge for family in the Maternity/Labour ward.

President Janice Ward presented an Award of Service to Sandra Latham for 15 year’s service to the Young Hospital Auxiliary.

Janice congratulated Sandra for her dedicated service to the Auxiliary.

President Janice Ward summarised the United Hospital Auxiliaries’ State Conference attended recently by the Treasurer, Gail Smith and Janice.

The Young Branch received a Certificate of Merit award for raising over $20,000 net last year and one for raising over $500 net per Member.

The Young Branch also had accepted a resolution to the conference about the timely treatment of strokes and that residents in rural and regional Australia have equal access to stroke treatment as residents of metropolitan areas.

The Auxiliary’s 2025 Open Gardens Day held on Sunday 2 November was a great success.

The weather was perfect for garden gazing and the Auxiliary is extremely grateful to the garden owners who opened their gardens.

The raffle prize winners were Sue McGregor won the $250 voucher to Elliotz Restaurant, Liz Harding won the $150 voucher to Pink Pots Garden Centre, and Graham Schneider won the $100 fuel voucher.

Thank you to everyone who supported the Auxiliary.