Saturday was Day One of the Lion Nathan 3 Person Ambrose and it was a full field of 108 players each day.

The Round One Scratch winners were Swayde Honeman, Levi French and James French with 61.

The scratch runners up were Aaryn Murfitt, Cameron Hobbs and Mick Ashton with 63.

The nett winners were Cameron Jones, Gary Anderson and Simon Murray with 56.6 nett.

The runners up were Andrew Miller, Nick Miller and Geoff Palmer with 57.5 nett.

The Medley scratch winners were Mel Cramp, Jarrod and Grant Meacham.

On Sunday the 36 hole scratch winners were Aaryn Murfitt, Cameron Hobbs and Mick Ashton with 109.

The 36 hole Scratch runners up were Swayde Honeman, Levi French and James French with 124.

The 36 hole nett winners were Jake Veney, Nick Bush and Mark Zac Williams with 115 nett on a countback from Andrew and Nick Miller and Geoff Palmer.

The 36 hole medley winners were Mark Sheridan, Trish Miller and Peter Terry with 124.

The Sunday 18 hole scratch winners were Aaryn Murfitt, Cameron Hobbs and Mick Ashton with 56.

The 18 hole scratch runners up were Phillip, Rick and Jayden Oliver with 61.

The 18 hole nett winners were Jake Veney, Nick Bush and Mark Zac Williams with 54.5 nett from runners up Scott Nolan, Patrick Hatton and Spud Smithers with 56.8 nett.

The Sunday Medley scratch winners were Mel Cramp, Jarrod and Grant Meacham with 65.

Golfers are informed that Preferred Lies are now off and you play the ball as it lies.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 9th November is the Cool Tech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 15th is the Kim Watson Challenge 2 Person Ambrose - Ladies, Mens, Mixed and Non Handicap divisions.

Saturday 22nd is the Skinny Jones Classic. A single stableford sponsored by Cameron Jones and Mick Ashton.

Round 2 of the mixed 4BBB will see Noela Hardman and Col Miller vs Spade and Joy McCormick.

On the otherside of the draw Craig Webber and Estelle Roberts vs Matt Brown and Cathy Johnson.

Round 2 is to be played by 9th November and the final by 16th November.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Ian Tierney with 40 points and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Peter Sykes (6 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Don Cruickshank (5 balls) from John Snodgrass (4 balls).

Simon Murray (3 balls) had 37points on a countback from Jake Veney (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Simon Murray and he received a voucher for $32.

Balls went down to 32 points and there were 48 players.

The Friday medley was not held due to the Cherry Pickers 4 person ambrose.

The Friday medley event will return next week.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley has not held but will return next week.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot is $30 and the Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One”is still up for grabs.

The Social Club played a 14 event that was won by Gary Cooper.

The runner up was Will Albert and third was Mick McCormick.