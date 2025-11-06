The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP Safety) has released its results of its inaugural Large Utilities ADAS Safety Comparison with the Ford F-150 topping the list.

ANCAP Safety examined how well large utes protect road users by testing the crash avoidance technology fitted in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, RAM 1500, Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series, Toyota Tundra and an updated version of the Ford F-150.

The F-150 MY24, available for customer deliveries in the first quarter of 2025, came in with the highest rating, Platinum, due to its comprehensive active safety features according to the results with the RAM 1500 coming in second with a Gold safety grading scoring a 70 per cent.

The two Toyota models each provided a 'reasonable level' of performance finishing up with a Silver safety rating, however the 79 Series outshone the newer Tundra with the 79 Series scoring 55 per cent to the Tundra's 50 per cent.

The Silverado was graded Bronze, scoring only 27 per cent, due to its 'narrower range of crash avoidance performance'.

ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said the comparison establishes a benchmark in safety for the large utes and provides a path forward for manufacturers in creating better outcomes for road users.

"Larger vechicles pose a bigger threat to other road users than passenger cars," she said.

"The best way to reduce the potential risk of fatalities and serious injuries from large vehicles is to make sure they do the best possible job at avoiding a crash.

"There is community concern of the size of pickups when they are driving in suburban streets, around schools, and in built up areas."

According to Ms Hoorweg ANCAP applied international best practice in safety testing to make sure there is an incentive for manufacturers to improve crash avoidance technology.

She also said they had set a high standard for the program, 'well above regulation,'.

"These vehicles have proven themselves with a high degree of advanced safety technology on board," Ms Hoorweg said.

"Performance did vary but these results show there is a strong base to build from, and clear oppotunity to achieve the performance levels seen in passenger vehicles."

Ms Hoorweg said future phases could potentially extend into physical crash protection to ensure the full picture of both crash avoidance and crash protection.

According to the data from ANCAP over 22,500 large utes were sold in Australia in 2024 with an increase in the sales of the Silverado, F-150, RAM and Tundra increasing by 270 per cent since 2019.

With the exclusion of the 79 Series which has been a market stalwart for decades, the market share of large utes has more than tripled since 2019, rising from 1.4 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Find out more or read the report at https://www.ancap.com.au/large-utes.