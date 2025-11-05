The club hosted a qualifying round of the State Mixed Pairs on Saturday.

There were two sections set down to play at Young and four other sections being played at other clubs in the region.

Unfortunately, one section at Young was reduced to just two teams due to player illness.

In the only game for this section Stephanie and John Puttock from Junee defeated Sheila and Cliff Traynor 21–12.

The other section comprised four teams and they played three rounds during the day.

Bronwyn Naughton and Mark Niemkiewicz from Gundagai won all three games with margins of 1, 12 and 14 to be the section winners.

Lisa and Russell Boyd won two of their three games and only lost to the winners by 1 shot.

The six section winners from Saturday played in knock–out games at Temora on Sunday to determine which team would qualify to play in the State Finals.

In the first round Fiona Hartwig (West Wyalong) and Tony Parkes (Young) defeated Stephanie and John Puttock 14–10 and Cindy McDonald (Leeton) and Matt Thornton (Narrandera) defeated the West Wyalong team of Jodie Quinn and Cameron Sydenham 26–7.

The semi–finals saw Cindy McDonald and Matt Thornton defeat Fiona Hartwig and Tony Parkes 14–10 and Jean Gooden and Greg Mitchell from Wagga RSL defeat Bronwyn Naughton and Mark Niemkiewicz 13–12

Cindy McDonald and Matt Thornton went on to win the final 19-7 and will contest the State Finals at Dubbo in June 2026.

In local play there were 20 players on the green on Thursday afternoon and there were close results in three of the five games.

Max Penfold and Joe Bargwanna were both in good touch and they won their game 29–10.

The other winning teams were Albert Carter and Tony Ruhl with a score of 21–11, Allan Langford and Aldo Malvicino 20–13, Freda Hambrook and Sheila Traynor 17–12 and Phil Taylor and Denis Rosen 21–18.

Once again there were 20 teams of triples involved in the Guy Pickering competition on Thursday night.

Holy Bowlers and FATBBOTS both had convincing wins and scored 16 points with FATBBOTS the winners on a count–back.

Saturday afternoon saw 18 players taking part with three games of pairs and a game of triples.

Large margins were the order of the day with the vouchers going to Albert Carter, Joe Read and Ian Schofield who won their game 34–8.

Other winners and their scores were Ted Loader and Denis Rosen 27–8, Jono Watson and Blake Bradtke 27–16 and Allan Langford and Greg Woods 24–16.

Although the number of entries was below what was hoped for the Friday Night Pairs event will start this week.

There are two divisions and the round–robin format will be used in both divisions. Play will commence at 6.30 pm on Friday night.