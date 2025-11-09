Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to apply for part of the $13.5 million available through the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund, with this year’s round receiving a boost of more than $2 million.

Crown land managers across the Cootamundra electorate are encouraged to apply for a share of this funding to support projects with the potential to make a big difference in their communities.

Shadow Minister for Crown Lands, Steph Cooke, said the funding will help deliver more local projects that keep community facilities safe, accessible and sustainable for years to come.

“Crown land encompasses a wide range of important community assets such as showgrounds, halls, recreation reserves and sporting facilities, all of which play a vital role in the wellbeing of residents, particularly in rural areas,” Ms Cooke said.

“More often than not, these are the facilities where our communities gather, celebrate and support one another through good times and bad.

“This funding gives local groups a real chance to upgrade and maintain these spaces so they can continue serving local people for generations to come.”

To make it easier for local groups to get projects off the ground, the minimum general grant amount has been reduced to $50,000, which is half of last year’s amount.

Funding of up to $1 million is available for projects under three key categories:

- General maintenance and improvement works

- Pest management

- Weed control

Applications are open until 5:00 pm AEDT on 5 December 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit the Reserve Manager website, call 1300 886 235 (option 5), or email reservefunding@crownland.nsw.gov.au.