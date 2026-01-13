The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) says extreme weather across Australia is increasing health risks for rural, remote and First Nations communities and placing growing pressure on local health services.

ACRRM President Dr Rod Martin said prolonged and severe weather events from flooding and heatwaves are already affecting the health of rural communities and will continue to have lasting impacts.

“Australia’s often wild weather increases the risk of serious illness and injury, particularly for people with chronic conditions, older Australians, and those with limited access to care,” Dr Martin said.

“We are seeing higher demand on health services for heat-related illness, dehydration, injury and mental health support, and these pressures do not end when weather conditions ease.”

Dr Martin said rural and remote health services are often the first, and only, point of care during extreme weather events, making system resilience critical.

“In many rural communities, local health services are operating with limited workforce capacity yet are expected to respond to prolonged emergencies and support recovery," he said.

"Rural Generalists are central to this response and must be better integrated into disaster planning at all levels.

“We continue to call on governments, emergency management agencies and councils to ensure Rural Generalists are formally included in disaster response and recovery plannings.

“They have the skills, the local knowledge and the care that communities rely on during and after extreme weather.

He added that supporting the remote and rural medical workforce is essential to maintaining access to care during emergencies.

“Rural doctors are part of the communities they serve and are often impacted by the same events while continuing to provide care," Dr Martin said.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the rural workforce is fundamental to protecting the health of communities where their vital services are provide.”