The Australian Federal Police is seeking the assistance from the local community to locate a 30-year-old man from Greenacre.

The man is alleged by the AFP to be involved in a failed gun smuggling plot.

"The AFP is seeking public assistance to locate 30-year-old Greenacre man Ahmed Hallak, who was allegedly involved in a failed plot to smuggle two handguns into Australia from the United States," an AFP spokesperson said.

"Mr Hallak is known to live in Sydney's southwest.

"Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or thinks they may have seen him out in the community, is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

The AFP has said the call to locate the individual comes following a 39-year-old Kingsgrove man being charged for his alleged role in the failed importation.

"The AFP launched an investigation following a referral from US Homeland Security Investigations after US Customs and Border Protection officers in Hawaii located two dismantled pistols concealed inside remote-control cars in a parcel destined for Australia," the spokesperson said.

"US authorities removed the pistols and the remainder of the package was sent to Australia.

"It was delivered to a property in the Sydney suburb of Punchbowl, where the 39-year-old allegedly collected the package and attempted to open it, before arrested by the AFP."