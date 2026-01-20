The Hilltops region will celebrate Australia Day 2026 on Monday 26 January, with a range of events being held across the local government area.

As part of the festivities, residents and visitors will once again be able to enjoy free entry to Council-operated swimming pools in Boorowa, Harden, Jugiong and Young.

Further event details include:

Boorowa

Australia Day celebrations in Boorowa will be held at the Boorowa Recreation Grounds, with festivities beginning at 8am. The Lions Club will provide breakfast, and children can enjoy a fishing competition.

The official ceremony will commence at 9.30am and will feature Australia Day Ambassador Ms Mel Thomas, journalist, author and founder of the KYUP! Project.

An Australia Day luncheon will follow at 12.30pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club (bookings to be made directly with the venue).

The day will also include a full program of activities, including the Rotary Rubber Duck Race, a 9-hole golf competition, and a performance by the Balladeers and Yarn Spinners at the Boorowa Recreation Club from 4pm.

Harden–Murrumburrah

The Harden–Murrumburrah Australia Day ceremony will take place at Newson Park, commencing at 8am with breakfast, accompanied by entertainment from local musicians and singers.

The official ceremony and awards presentation will feature Australia Day Ambassador Mr Khushaal Vyas, Human Rights Lawyer, Social Commentator, and Board Member of Multicultural NSW and Youth Action NSW.

Wombat

The Wombat Village Australia Day ceremony, organised by the Wombat Progress Association, will be held at Wagenbah Oval from 10am.

The program includes a free sausage sizzle, with a parade at 12noon, followed by the official ceremony and awards presentation at 12.30pm, again featuring Australia Day Ambassador Mr Khushaal Vyas.

Additional attractions will include a tractor pull, vintage car and antique engine displays, the Brendon Holmes Memorial Best Dressed Australiana, market stalls, and camel rides.

Young

Australia Day in Young will once again be celebrated at Carrington Park, beginning at 8.30am.

The official ceremony, including Citizenship and Australian Affirmation ceremonies, will commence at 9am and will feature Australia Day Ambassador Warwick Nowland, World Superbike Champion.

An Australia Day Lunch in the Park BBQ, hosted by the Rotary Club of Young, will be held from 10am, along with a range of family-friendly activities including balloon twisting by Alana’s Face Paint and Party Entertainment, and face painting by Sunshine and Stardust Designs.