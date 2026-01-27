The Saturday event was the Australia Day Medal single stableford for Ladies and Mens.

The sponsors were Blooms the Chemists, Langs Pools & Spas and Matt Brown.

The Ladies winner was Gail Hanigan in A Grade with 41 points and Pauline Collier in B Brade with 36 points.

In the Mens section Steve Connelly won A Grade with 41 points, Jeff Regan won B Grade with 39 points and Shane Dick won C Grade with 38 points.

Runners up were Craig Taylor in A Grade with 39 points, Robert Bush in B grade with 37 points and Geoff Hill in C Grade with 37 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP’s were won by Peter Kirkwood on the 7th and Andrew Miller on the 17th.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Peter Kirkwood and he received a voucher for $71.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot of $180 on the 1st was won by Swayde Honeman.

The jackpot resets to $20 next week.

The ARMA Fabrications Eagles Nest Jack of $120 on the 12th was not won and jackpots to $140 next week.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 5th hole and it was won by Steve Dewar.

The Ian Page card draw was won by Dave Taylor.

The Salami Brothers Pizza award was won by Laurie Brown. Balls went down to 34 points for Men and 32 points for Ladies. there were 89 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 31st January - 4 Ball Worst Ball (best score) Stableford. Sponsors Darce Whinam & Gary Anderson.

Saturday the 7th February is the Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 14th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones & Barry Martens.

Friday 20th February- Triple 0 Emergency Services Day

Saturday 21st February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Allan Moore & Grant Harding.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Craig Slater with 47 points and he won 15 balls.

Runner up was Camille Carberry (12 balls) with 40 points on a countback from Levi French (10 balls).

Grant Harding (8 balls) was next on 38 points from Steve McIllhatton (6 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Paul Levett (4 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Richard Apps and he received a voucher for $56.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 85 players.

The Friday medley was won by Grant Noakes with 41 points and he won 5 balls.

The runner up was Allan Moore (4 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Carolyn Shaw (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Robert Bush and he received a voucher for $23.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 19 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday event was a single stableford medley and the winner was Gary Anderson with 39 points on a countback and he won 8 balls.

The runner up was Pauline Collier (6 balls) on a countback from Greg Glasgow (5 balls).

Fourth was Peter Hamblin (4 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Casey Smith (3 balls).

The Watson Toyota secret birdie was not won and the jackpot is $100 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by James French and he received a voucher for $42.

The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won.

Balls went to 33 points and there were 42 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Kevin Clover.

The runner up was Allan Anderson and third was Simon Roberts.

Please note that Social Golf- AGM will be held Sunday 15th February at 10.30am.

CRAIG WATSON