Ageless 88-year-old Barry Hazelgrove from Young has continued his winning streak in athletics, capturing five Gold medals at the recent Australian Masters Games in Canberra.

Baz won his 85-89-year age group in the 100 metres (23.42), 60 metres (15.24), Javelin (9.21m), Shot Put and Discus events.

Barry says he is getting faster after rediscovering the sport last year following a 75-year break, when he used to race against the Lithgow Flash, Marjorie Jackson.

"My 100-metre time in Canberra was a PB since I made my comeback, so I'm really starting to hit my stride," Barry said.

"There was some tremendous competition and camaraderie in Canberra, with lots of competitors across a whole range of age groups.

"One of them, New Zealander Allan Martin, is 99-years-old and still racing competitively, so he's a great inspiration to us all."

The Masters triumph follows Barry's successful return to competition in the Pan Pacific Masters ​in Brisbane last year and the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns in June.

For now, it's back to the training field.

"I can't stop now," Barry said.

"There will be a lot of blokes expecting me at the next one, which will be the Australian Masters Athletics Championships in March next year in Canberra, so I won't let them down!"