The Bureau of Meteorology has made changes to its website following its update at the end of October that received a lot of negative feedback.

Residents across the Hilltops have issued complaints to the Government organisation after they were caught out by a storm that didn't show up on the newly released radar.

"The new radar is really confusing, it shows the past and the present, but there is nothing there for future forecasting on where storms will be moving," a Young resident said.

"I didn't realise that at the time, which was only a day following the update so I now know, and it looked like the storm would lose steam before it hit.

"I went about my business and then got caught out with thunder, lightning and really strong winds.

"It was dangerous and it was lucky that we were able to find shelter, but it could have been really bad."

The local resident used South East Queensland and parts of Victoria as an example.

"As uncomfortable as it was for us, it was a lot worse for others.

"There are news reports from Queensland and Victoria where the storms were a lot worse than they were here, they had hail and gail force winds, and many were unprepared because of the update.

"It seems silly that the BoM would do this kind of change during the peak storm season."

In response to feedback through its first week of the new site, the Bureau announced it has changed its default rain view in the new rain radar and weather map so the colours are the same as they had been previously.

BoM initiated the update on Friday October 31 and have said there are other ongoing changes and improvements that are coming via a schedule of planned and regular releases.

"We've listened to your feedback and have restored the previous radar colour scheme," BoM acting CEO Peter Stone said.

"We will continue to assess options for further updates and improvements at the same time as pushing on with our efforts to help the community become more family with the new website."

According to Mr Stone the colour change update was part of the Bureau's commitment to responding to community feedback throughout the implementation of the new website.

"So, more changes are in the pipeline," Mr Stone said.

"The map will display rain reflectivity (dBZ) as the standard setting, returning to the visual style many users said they found intuitive and reliable for interpreting weather conditions.

"The rain reflectivity setting shows extreme rainfall and potential hail as very dark red or black."

According to Mr Stone users will be able to choose whether they see their rain display as rain reflectivity (dBZ) or alternatively in millimeters per hour (mm/h).

"The latter being consistent with how rain is displayed on the BoM Weather app," Mr Stone said.

For more information about personalising rain view settings on the website, please visit https://www.bom.gov.au/news-and-media/weather-map-update.