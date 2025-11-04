Following a visit from the NSW Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty, to Gundagai, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has said she is still very concerned at the lack of urgent action that is needed for drought affected farmers and communities.

Though she is appreciative that Minister Moriarty visited the region, she is worried that local farmers who have been affected by drying and drought conditions will continue to go without the urgent support they need.

"I'm always grateful when Ministers take the time to come to our part of the world," Ms Cooke said.

"I've been seeking a meeting with Minister Moriarty for almost three years, and this was finally an important opportunity to speak directly about what our farmers are facing.

"However, I'm not very confident that the NSW Government will deliver the tangible, fair support our communities so urgently need and deserve."

Ms Cooke reiteraited her calls to the Government and echoed the responses she had been receiving from her constituents for nearly a year.

"They need practical, immediate support like the reintroduction of the Transport Subsidy for water, fodder and stock movement that delivers a level playing field for all farms, regardless of size," she said.

Ms Cooke has also called for a new measure in the reintroduction of the capped rebate for on-farm water infrastructure with the worsening conditions and rising concern among livestock producers.

"There's been no runoff from recent rain, and with the ground parched, farm dams are rapidly emptying and drying up," Ms Cooke said.

"Farmers are writing to me about it every week.

"Rather than forcing them to take on additional debt, a rebate scheme would help farmers put cricital on farm water infrastructure in place, such as troughs, tanks and pipes."

According to Ms Cooke though Minister Moriarty listened to the issues raised, but did not commit to any new measures, Ms Cooke said that this was despite the Victorian and South Australian governments increasing their drought support.

"The only indication we received was that the Minister would look to increase the ceiling on low interest loans from $250,000 and tweak the criteria," Ms Cooke said.

"That's not the answer, farmers have told us repeatedly they don't want to take on more debt, and even those who have tried to access the current scheme have been deemed ineligible, which simply isn't good enough.

"The Minister heard first hand from local producers about what they were enduring."

One of those who spoke to the Minister was David Graham who said the past year had been 'diabolical' with a failed spring, tough autumn and fluctuating temperatures that festroyed pasture growth.

"But whether that listening translates into action remains to be seen," Ms Cooke said.

"I would like to be confident, but I'm not.

"We again reiterated that the measures farmers need, such a transport subsidies and deferral of LLS rates, are not radical ideas.

"They're the same measures that worked during the last drought."

Ms Cooke believes a producer informed takforce, as recommended by the Southern NSW Drought Summit held in August, is a 'no brainer' if the Minister wants firsthand information from farmers dealing with drought on a daily basis.

"Farms across the Cootamundra electorate generate around 12 per cent of New South Wales' agricultural economic value," Ms Cooke said.

"Our region plays a vital role in producing world class food for Australians, no matter where they live.

"The Victorian and South Australian governments have already stepped up to support their farmers, but NSW is falling behind and our communities deserve better."

Ms Cooke said she has again invited Minister Moriarty to visit farms across the electorate to see firsthand the challeges producers face daily.

"While I thank the Minister for meeting with us, our farmers and communities need decisive action from the NSW Government on drought and other issues," she said.

"I will not pipe down until the NSW Government delivers genuine, tangible support for drought affected communities in southern NSW, and takes meaningful action to resolve issues with broombush and blue mallee coppicing, proposed land management code changes and the resourcing of our DPI."

Ms Cooke said she also raised other important issues with the Minister, including: