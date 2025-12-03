Hilltops-based photographer Chontelle is celebrating a remarkable achievement after being named the 2025 Australian Photography Business of the Year for the third time. The accolade, which is judged based on client experience, professionalism, and community connection, reaffirms the quality of work being produced right here in the region.

"I was actually probably more shocking than the first to be honest," Chontelle said of hearing about the third win.

Her success is particularly meaningful because she operates out of a rural town. Chontelle uses her platform to challenge the notion that regional businesses are disadvantaged compared to their metropolitan counterparts.

"That’s probably my favourite part about winning these types of awards is exactly that: that you don’t have to be in a big city or a metropolitan area to achieve great things in your business," she explained. "I feel like a lot of people in any sort of industry think they have to be city-based to be successful, but it’s not the case."

The award for the community

The photographer, who first fell in love with the craft as a child when her father brought back a digital camera from America, eventually started her business 15 or 16 years ago as a part-time job while raising children and working on a farm. It quickly grew into a full-time venture.

In a social media post, Chontelle shared her heart for the local community that supported her journey.

"Last night I was honoured with this award for the third time, and my heart is overflowing. As a photographer based in a small rural town in the Hilltops, this win isn’t just mine, it belongs to every small business working hard beyond the city limits," she wrote. "It’s a reminder that you don’t need to be in a big metropolitan area to create something meaningful, successful, and deeply connected to your community."

She credits her clients for her success, emphasising the trust they place in her to capture their most important memories.

"That trust is the greatest honour of this job, and it’s something I never take for granted," she stated. "This win is for every rural business proving that heart, hard work, and genuine connection will always shine."