The Young Trunk Drainage Upgrade project (to improve the drainage system within the town centre of Young and assist in preventing flooding during large storms) continues to progress well.

Hilltops Council advises that its engaged contractor, Delaney Civil, will implement a temporary road closure of the Cloete Street roundabout, at the intersection of Cloete Street and Lynch Street, from Monday 23 February 2026 to allow works to continue safely.

As this location forms part of the Heavy Vehicle Bypass Route, heavy vehicle detour signage will be installed to divert all heavy vehicles around the road closure.

The heavy vehicle detour will be via Dundas Street, Thornhill Street and Lovell Street heading north, and in reverse for heavy vehicles heading south.

Light vehicles are to use Boorowa Street or alternate routes to avoid the road closure.

Marina Street will be reopened, with the one-way road reinstated, to assist with vehicles bypassing the affected area.

Pedestrian access to all businesses shall be maintained.

However, the public is encouraged to use alternate routes and parking locations during this period. Parking will be available along Cloete Street up to the road closure point.

The traffic control plans within the attached media release outline how temporary measures will be implemented.

Red arrows indicate the heavy vehicle detour, while blue arrows show the light vehicle detour.

Please adhere to all applicable road rules and follow all installed signage.

Council appreciates your cooperation and patience during these important works.