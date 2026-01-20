According to the eSafety Commissioner social media companies have removed access to just under 5 million under 16 accounts following the implementation of the social media ban.

In December the social media ban for under 16s came into effect across the country in a world first.

The eSafety Commissioner announced that around 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to children under 16 had access removed in the first half of December.

“The data released today is an early indication that major platforms are taking meaningful actions to prevent under 16s from holding accounts,” Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

“I am very pleased with these preliminary results.

“It is clear that eSafety’s regulatory guidance and engagement with platforms is already delivering significant outcomes.”

Despite the ban, a number of children have still been able to access the platforms with work arounds, including not creating accounts, to use the apps, however, Ms Inman Grant cautioned it was too early to determine wheter progress so far constituted full compliance by platforms, but believes the early signs are encouraging.

“While some kids may find creative ways to stay on social media, it’s important to remember that just like other safety laws we have in society, success is measured by reduction in harm and in re-setting cultural norms,” the Commissioner said.

“Speed limits for instance are not a failure because some people speed.

“Most would agree that roads are safer because of them.

“Over time, compliance increases, norms settle and the safety benefit grows.”

Ms Inman Grant said that in its first month the ban has had positive feedback.

“While effective age assurance may take time to bed down, we’ve had incredibly positive initial feedback already from three of the largest age assurance providers who have told us that Australia’s implementation of the social media minimum age has been relatively smooth and this was supported by proactive public education and communication about what to expect in the lead up to 10 December,” she said.

According to the Commissioner the true impact won’t be measured in weeks or months but instead will likely be generational.

“We are still at the very beginning of this journey and it is evident platforms are taking different approaches based on their individual circumstances, resulting in variations in the data and outcomes currently surfaced,” she said.

“Of course, while some positive changes will be clearly evident today, some of longer-term normative changes and related positive impacts on Australian children and families may take years to fully manifest.

“This is precisely why eSafety is undertaking an independent, longitudinal evaluation to measure these impacts over time.

“As previously announced, we will be measuring these impacts in collaboration with youth mental health experts and the Academic Advisory Group.”

Ms Inman Grant said that eSafety has been clear in its engagement and guidance to age restricted social media platforms that they are required to self assess in relation to if they meet the legislative criteria and that they need to take resonable steps to comply with the laws.

“This messaging and engegment has resulted in services such a BlueSky and Lemon8 assessing themselves as meeting the criteria, and they are working cooperative with eSafety,” the Commissioner said.

“Given the vast number of online services and the fast evolving nature of the tech industry, it’s impossible to list all of the services which meet the conditions and are obliged to comply with the social media minimum age obligation.

“As I have said for some time now, our compliance focus will remain on platforms with the highest number of Australian users.”

According to Ms Inman Grant eSafety will continue to gather data, reports and information (including any indications of large scale user migration to other platforms) to ensure compliance, safety and improve industry performance.

Data compiled by eSafety showed that migration to other platforms quickly spikes in terms of downloads but hasn’t translated into ‘commensurate’ usage.

“eSafety will continue to build a more complete picture about platform’s compliance with their legislative obligation to take reasonable steps ensuring under 16s do not have accounts on their platforms,” Ms Inman Grant said.

“To maintain the integrity of its investigations, protect legal privilege and preserve te ability to take appropriate enforcement action where necessary, eSafety will not be publishing specific numbers or detailed information obtained using its information gathering powers.

“Information, resources and advice including eSafety’s regularly updated FAQs for families and young people are available on eSafety’s Social Media Minimum Age Hub.”