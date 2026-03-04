Murrumbidgee Local Health District is urging community members to ensure they and their families are fully vaccinated against measles, as case numbers increase across Australia.

Since 1 January 2026 to yesterday, Wednesday 25 February, 21 measles cases have been reported in NSW. Several people with measles are known to have visited public locations, including healthcare facilities, while unknowingly infectious.

MLHD Director of Public Health, Alison Nikitas, said people should remain alert for symptoms, particularly if they have attended any listed exposure locations or recently travelled overseas where there are known, ongoing measles outbreaks in many countries.

“If symptoms develop and you've been at one of the locations listed on the website, please contact your doctor or health service,” Ms Nikitas said.

“Call ahead to advise that you may have been exposed to measles so you can avoid spending time in waiting rooms with other patients.”

Ms Nikitas said early symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore eyes and a cough, followed three to four days later by a red, blotchy rash that typically spreads from the head down the body.

“Anyone who develops early symptoms and then a rash a few days later should consider measles a possibility—even if they haven’t visited a listed site—and arrange testing,” she said.

“Symptoms can take up to 18 days to appear after exposure, so it’s important for people to monitor their health for this period.”

Ms Nikitas reminded the community to check their vaccination status, especially if planning to travel overseas, noting that timely vaccination can prevent disease.

“Measles vaccine can prevent illness even after exposure if given early enough,” she said.

“Anyone born after 1965 should ensure they have received two doses of measles vaccine. This is especially important for people travelling overseas, given measles outbreaks are occurring in several regions internationally.”

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe, effective and free in NSW for children at 12 and 18 months, and for anyone born after 1965 who has not had two doses.

Children aged six to 12 months travelling overseas may receive an early dose—parents should discuss this with their GP.

People who are unsure whether they have received two doses are encouraged to get vaccinated, as additional doses are safe. MMR vaccine is available from GPs (all ages) and pharmacies (people aged over 5 years).

Exposure locations:

Exposure locations are updated regularly

+ NSW locations: Visit the NSW Health website

+ Victoria: https://www.health.vic.gov.au/health-alerts/measles-public-exposure-sites-victoria

+ ACT: https://www.cmtedd.act.gov.au/open_government/inform/act_government_media_releases/hcs/2026/public-health-alert-measles-case-in-the-act

Further information:

For more information, refer to the NSW Health measles factsheet or visit the Smart Traveller website for travel-related health advice.

If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms or has concerns about measles, contact your GP or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222.