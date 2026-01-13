Hilltops Council is urging the public to dispose of batteries safely and correctly following a fire at the Monteagle Waste Facility which has caused the tip to be closed.

Last Friday a fire broke out at the facility with the tip closed to ensure public safety.

"The fire occurred at approximately 2.30pm on Friday, 9 January 2025, and is believed to have been caused by batteries being incorrectly disposed of in general waste bins," Council said.

"Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service and Council crews are on site responding to the incident, which is now under control."

Council is asking residents in the Monteagle area to take their waste to the Victoria Street Waste Facility in Young until the site can be safely reopened.

"Council reminds residents of the importance of correctly disposing household batteries, warning that incorrect disposal is highly dangerous and can lead to fires, serious injuries and environmental harm," Council said.

"Batteries - especially lithium-ion batteries found in mobile phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, vapes and children's toys - are a growing safety risk when placed in household rubbish or recycling bins.

"When damaged or compacted in waste trucks or processing facilities, these batteries can ignite and cause serious fires."

Council is urging residents across the Hilltops to never dispose of batteries in red (general waste), yellow (recycling) or green (garden organics) bins.

"Used batteries should be recycled through approved programs such as B-cycle, which offers dedicated battery drop off points at Aldi, Big W, Bunnings and Woolworths stores in Young, or at certain Council sites."

In Boorowa batteries can safely be disposed of at the Hilltops Council Office, 6-8 Market Street or at the Boorowa Waste Facility.

In Harden-Murrumburrah batteries can be dropped off at Harden Library or the Murrumburrah Waste Facility.

At Young the batteries are able to be disposed of at the Hilltops Council Office or the Victoria Street Waste Facility.

"These programs and facilities help ensure batteries are handled safely and recycled correctly," Council said.

For more information and to find out which sites accept specific battery types, visit the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) website.

"The NSW EPA also operates free Household Chemical Cleanout (HCC) events across NSW, providing residents with a safe way to dispose of batteries, chemicals and other hazardous household materials," Council said.

Details and event dates can be found on the NSW EPA website.

Before disposal, residents are encouraged to:

tape over battery terminals (particularly lithium-ion and 9 volt batteries)

store used batteries in a cool, dry place away from flammable materials

never crush, puncture or damage batteries

take batteries to an approved battery drop off point or HCC event as soon as possible

"Council also reminds residents that incidents such as this place a significant financial burden on Council and the wider community," Council said.

"Fires caused by incorrectly disposed batteries can result in damage to waste infrastructure, unplanned site closures, clean up and remediation costs, and the deployment of emergency services and Council staff.

"These costs are not covered by waste fees alone and ultimately fall to local ratepayers.

"Correct battery disposal helps protect community safety and reduces unnecessary costs to Council and residents."